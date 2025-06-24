Superstar, the Netflix miniseries on the Spanish singer Tamara, icon of the 2000s: when it comes out

Keep ready because in July a Spanish miniseries arrives on Netflix who is very interesting. It is titled Superstar, it is written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo (Supercrrooks) and will make you relive the rise, transformation and legacy of Tamara, the pop star of the Spanish television culture of the 2000s. It is a dramatic comedy of six episodes with a stellar cast led by Ingrid García-Jonsson in the role of the protagonist. This series relies on the most surreal moments in the history of Spanish TV of the 2000s, a unique and unrepeatable era.

But let’s find out when this series comes out not to be missed on Netflix in July.

Superstar: the plot

At the turn of two centuries, a comet crosses the Spanish sky upsetting the laws of fame and success and dissolving the border between the popular and the underground. For a few years, the first pages and prime time are stormed by famous of another dimension. These creatures seemed until then condemned to ridicule and contempt, and have attracted our attention without adapting in any way to normal. This magical history includes esoteric conspiracy, eternal nights, quantum bricks, colorful super -markets and a star born from the unpredictable: Tamara.

Superstar: the cast

To play Tamara is the Spanish actress with Swedish citizenship Ingrid Garcia Jonson (The Last Kingdom). The Cast Secun de La Rosa (skin), Carlos Areces (passenger lovers), Juan Villagrán (The Mix), Natalia De Molina (Siege), Pepón Nieto (Paco’s Men), Rocío Ibáñez (The Sacred Spirit) and Sofía González.

Superstar: when it comes out on Netflix

Superstar comes out on Netflix on July 18, 2025.

Superstar: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdyuymc4pz4