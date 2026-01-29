Sweetpea: trailer, plot and release date of the dark comedy series starring Ella Purnell

If, like us, you had already fallen in love with Ella Purnell in Yellowjackets, and with Fallout you have strengthened your love for this actress; if, with the ending of Fallout 2, you already miss her… a British TV series starring the London-based actress is about to be released on Prime Video.

The TV series is called Sweetpea (literally “sweet pea”, it is a typically English expression to address a loved one, which we can translate as “darling”), it oscillates between genres such as dark comedy, drama and thriller, and was originally released in the United Kingdom on Sky Atlantic in October 2024. Almost a year and a half later, Sweetpea will finally also be available in Italy. Here is all the information on the plot, cast and release date, and the official trailer of the series. Which, it’s good to know, has already been renewed by Sky UK for a second season.

What Sweetpea is about

In a twisted and devious tale of teenage angst, Ella Purnell plays Rhiannon: a quiet, shy girl who embarks on a dark, comedic and twisty journey of self-discovery, with deadly consequences. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression: people pass her by without even giving her a glance; she’s constantly passed over for a promotion at work, the boy she likes doesn’t want a relationship with her, and her father is very, very ill.

So far, it’s all crap. But then his life takes a different turn. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the shy girl disappears and in her place appears a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms when she comes into possession of an intoxicating new power, but will she be able to keep her deadly secret?

The cast of Sweetpea

The cast features Ella Purnell as the protagonist who plays Rhiannon Lewis. Alongside her are Nicôle Lecky (Julia Blenkingsopp), Jon Pointing (Craig), Calam Lynch (AJ Pierce), Ted Lasso’s beloved Leslie Jeremy Swift (Norman), Dustin Demri-Burns (Jeff Barker) and Leah Harvey (Marina Farrar).

The series was created by Kirstie Swain by adapting the 2017 novel of the same name by CJ Skuse. Kirstie Swain also writes the screenplay along with Krissie Ducker, Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim. Ella Jones is directing.

When Sweetpea comes out on Prime Video

The complete first season of Sweetpea, consisting of 6 total episodes, will be released on Friday 6 February 2026 on Prime Video.

The Sweetpea trailer