Swiped, on Disney+ the film inspired by the true story of the Bumble founder

Apps, meetings and billions. And a true story to tell. Disney+ announces Swipedthe film inspired by the life of the American entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot and everything you need to know about the film presented in preview at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Swiped, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nydsjxbwweq

Swiped, advances on the plot

The film is inspired by the true story of the founder of the Bumble online dating platform. Swiped Follows the graduate Whitney Wolfe, who with extraordinary determination and ingenuity manages to make his way in the technological sector dominated by men and to launch an innovative dating app (two, in reality) acclaimed worldwide, laying the foundations to become the youngest billionaire that has become alone.

Swiped, the cast and production

Swiped He is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and written by Bill Parker, Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele. The film is played by Lily James, Jackson White, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea Duvall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña and Dan Stevens. Jennifer Gibgot, Andrew Panay and Lily James are the producers.

