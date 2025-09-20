Swiped: the interview with the cast of the film on the controversial story of the Founder of Tinder

From 19 September, on Disney+, the film “Swiped” is available which tells the true and controversial story of Whitney Wolfe, The founder of two of the greatest online dating apps: Tinder and Bumble, a woman who has made his way, between abuses, difficulties and psychological violence in the world of digital entrepreneurship dominated, in the 2000s, mainly by male and male chauvinis figures.

The film, directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and written by Bill Parker.

Swiped: everything you need to know about the movie