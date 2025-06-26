Tafani and their stings: what to do in the event of a bite and the risks for farms

The tafani they are brown insects and the most colorful eyes, widespread in rural areasin particular the humid ones. They belong to the tabanid family and the order of the ditteri, which makes them distant relatives of mosquitoes and pappataci. They look like mosconi or big flies, but they stand out from these for theirs larger dimensions (from 0.5 to 3 cm), for their no most noisy flight and for more developed eyes, sometimes with an iridescent color or alternating bands. They are insects specialized in sting large mammals Like oxen and horses to suck its blood and feed the larvae. For this reason they are also called mosses horseseven if it is an uncomfortable term because it is also used for other insects. Very active in summer, in the daytime and hottest hours, the most common species in Italy, Tabanus Bovinus, It prefers the cattle and is widespread in farms and farms, where it can Occasionally, the human being alsowith irritation and itching passengers, and rare allergic reactions. The shape of their mug system, in the shape of a “scissor”, makes the bite very painful, and are potential vectors of diseases, with large damage to the farms. It is almost impossible to eliminate them completely, but they exist special traps very effective in reducing the population.

Bitting of the shellfish: what to do, symptoms and how not to get bitten

The puncture of a shell induces an immediate “sharp” pain sensation, often accompanied by the escape of a few drops of blood From the small wound, followed by swelling and rash skin. It is advisable to rinse and disinfect the affected area and apply cold water or ice to reduce swelling, e not scratch to avoid further irritation. Despite the discomfort, Tafani punish the human being very rarelyand except in cases of allergic reaction, the irritation of the puncture tends to disappear over a few days

Although they can be vectors of different diseases, the risk is greater for cattle or for those who live in the tropical areas, Where tabanids represent an epidemiological risk not indifferent for local populations.

Given that it is very rare that the Tafani bite the man, To defend us from their bite, the best measure is the prevention by protecting cattle with the appropriate measures. We could take some mechanical protection measures, how to use mosquito nets or long dresses, or use normal reports approved for human use. On the cattle they showed reduced efficacybut considering that the Tafani rarely bite man, they can help us make us even less attractive.

Where they are and how to remove the trophans: the risks for farms

Even if the Taphanes tend to avoid dark and fresh environments, Freeing themselves from them definitively is in all respects impossible – They are cosmopolitan insects, which can reproduce in quantities especially in humid environments and near cattle farms. The Tafani infestations They represent a big problem for these animals, which come to lose up to 0.5 ml of blood per bite: in cases of repeated stings, this weakening can even lead to the death of the animal.

Like many sucking insects, the trophans can be carriers of many diseases and parasites, including the Trypanosoma (responsible for sleep disease), fictional worms, and bacteria such as the Francisella Tulansis, Head of the so -called rabbits fever.

A typical trap for Tafani with a penzolante reflective sphere



Near the farms, where it is easier to find them, it is advisable to have special traps for Tafanisuspended bells equipped with a special bait that trap the specimens by preventing them from going out. Nowadays, Tafani traps are to be considered theThe only effective method to limit the number – There are odorosis cleansing on the market with which to sprinkle the cattle, but their effectiveness is doubtful since the Tafani are based on the view to identify the prey.

Contrary to what was once thought, the tafani they cannot perceive body heat through the infrared; instead they seem to be a lot sensitive to polarized lightand attracted by dark and reflective surfaces (like the pools of water), especially if to a certain angle. For this reason, many traps for Tafani contain a darling darker sphere made of reflective material, which seems to be very effective in attracting them.

A mug system made to tear

As for mosquitoes, pappataci mosche and other ditters, even in the tabanids it is Only the female to sting, as it requires a very energetic blood meal to bring larvae to maturation. THE maleequipped with a much weaker mug system, feed on nectar and other vegetable liquids and are totally harmless to the human being.

The Tafani’s mug system, with the sharp appendages at the bottom and the sucking lips in the center. Credits: Alan R Walker, CC By –a 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The mug of the females is instead very developed and causes a particularly painful bite Due to its structure: as for mosquitoes, it is of the type pungent-sucking, But while the mosquitoes have a long and thin sting, the tafani have one shorter torque shortwrapped in fleshy lips. These allow the Tofano female to practice a real cut on the skin of the prey And the blood escaped is sucking by adjacent lips.

If the mouthful system of a mosquito is comparable to the needle of a syringe, that of the tabanids recalls more A pair of scissors. The tabanids have in fact evolved for biting big mammals with thick skin, And they need a mug system capable of cutting this layer more often to get to the blood.

The bite of the Tafani, unlike that of mosquitoes, is painful right away: While the saliva of the mosquitoes contains an anesthetic substance that allows them to punish and suck the blood of the undisturbed prey, that of the Tafani, as well as to create a larger hole, does not enter saliva from anesthetic power. Furthermore, tafani mainly point animals that are unable to drive them out (like horses and cows) and therefore do not need their puncture to pass unnoticed as that of mosquitoes to be able to feed themselves in satiety.