Tajani opens to the sanctions to Israeli colonists "more violent" (to save the funds to Tel Aviv)

“In my opinion, you have to affect the most violent colonists through the sanctions”. The Foreign Minister said so Antonio Tajani On the eve of the EU informal Foreign Affairs Council. On August 30, the leader of Forza Italia will participate in the meeting with European homologues. Among the themes there will be the proposal of the Commission on the suspension of the Horizon funds in Israel. Rome seems to want to form an axis with Berlin.

The position of Italy

“We will go to the debate, we prefer to intervene rather on the sanctions. We are talking about it with our interlocutors, especially with Germany,” said Tajani. Which then added: “I think there will be a common position, Italy and Germany, on this topic”. To understand which way, if there is a meeting point, it intends to travel the EU, however, it will be necessary to wait at least the end of the informal council scheduled in Copenhagen.

The situation in Gaza

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health of Gaza managed by Hamas, at least 58 Palestinians were killed by dawn in a series of Israeli attacks throughout the strip. The report speaks of 25 deaths in Gaza City and five in the Al-Mawasi area, considered a “humanitarian area” but repeatedly affected. In addition, at least nine people waiting for aid were killed by Israeli fire near the Netzarim corridor in the center of Gaza.

Just today the Israeli army has declared That Gaza City is now a “dangerous combat area”, and therefore, despite the famine taking place in the strip, there will be no more humanitarian tactical pauses and aid entry will not be granted. It is only the first act of the “Gedeone 2” wagons which aims to occupy the entire city of Gaza.

