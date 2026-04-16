Take everything away from her but not her Pope

Culture

Take everything away from her but not her Pope

Take everything away from her but not her Pope

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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