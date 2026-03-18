Taxes and F24 will be paid with PagoPA via the IO app: the details

In the coming years the F24 form will enter the pagoPA system and, consequently, it can be paid via the IO appthe mobile platform that already allows you to interact with various Public Administration services. Until now, paying taxes and contributions in Italy almost always means dealing with the standard form used to pay a long series of taxes: from VAT to income taxes up to various local taxes such as IMU. It is a central tool in the relationship between citizens and the Revenue Agency, but over the years it has remained linked to procedures that, for some, may not be intuitive. Many taxpayers still fill out the form manually or enter it via home banking platforms which do not prevent incorrect codes and amounts of the sums to be paid to the treasury. But with the entry into full operation of the PagoPA system on the IO App by 2028, the process will be made simpler.

The integration of the F24 form into the pagoPA system

The F24 model it is the main tool with which numerous are carried out tax payments in Italy. With this form you pay state taxes, social security contributions and local taxes. Its structure is based on a series of fields and identification codes: for example the so-called tax codes, numerical sequences that indicate which tax we are paying. Precisely this complexity makes the process subject to compilation errors, especially when the various data are entered manually.

The integration into the pagoPA circuit represents a big leap forward in the digitalisation process of public payments. As you probably already know, pagoPA is the platform that manages payments to the Public Administration through a standardized infrastructure. According to the regulatory provisions and the organizational plan of the Revenue Agency for 2026-2028, the F24 form can be paid through the digital channels connected to pagoPA. These include websites, payment applications and the IO app, the application developed to concentrate various digital public services in a single environment. Looking ahead, this will allow you to make tax payments with a similar experience to that already used to pay bills and other services online.

The taxes that can be paid with the IO app

The integration concerns different categories of taxes. Among these we find theVATi.e. the value added tax applied to the sale of goods and services; the income taxes; and various local taxes like theIMUthe municipal tax relating to real estate. All these payments will be able to pass through the pagoPA infrastructure while traditional payment methods will continue to coexist. To be clear: banks, post offices and home banking systems will continue to represent valid alternatives for those who prefer to use the latter rather than the IO app.

When will the innovation be implemented and what will change for taxpayers

The transformation path will be gradual and will take several years to complete. The objective indicated in the official documents is to reach full operation by 2028. Graduality does not only depend on organizational choices, but also on technical needs linked to the management of financial and information flows between the various administrations involved.

From the end user’s point of view, the transformation could result in a much smoother and less complicated payment process for F24 models: there will be fewer steps to perform and, therefore, there will be lower probability of errors.