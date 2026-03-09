Teacher’s card 2026 active from today: because this year the amount is lower

How to activate the 2025/2026 teacher card. Credit: Ministry of Education



The 2025/2026 Teacher’s Card can be officially activated from today, Monday 9 March: this was confirmed by the Ministry of Education and Merit, which clarified the methods of use and the beneficiaries this year. This is an annual contribution – which in 2026 it will have a reduced amount compared to the past, equal to 383 euros – intended for professors and teachers for the purchase of books, but also for the carrying out of training activities and for purchasing software.

The contribution, established in 2015, this year will also be extended to teachers with substitute contracts and to educational staff of boarding schools: the teacher’s card can be activated on the dedicated portal – by logging in with SPID or with them CIE credentials – and must be used by the 2026/2027 school year.

What is the Teacher Card: how to activate it and create a voucher

The Teacher’s Charter was established in 2015 – with law 13 July 2015 n.107 – with the aim of encourage the updating of the teaching staff and encourage their continuous training.

For 2026, in fact, they have been the categories of eligible expenditure have been expandedwhich for the first time also include the purchase of passenger transport services and musical instruments. In addition to these, the possibility has been confirmed for teachers to use the contribution to purchase books, magazines, other training and updating activities, but also entry to museums, exhibitions, theaters and for the purchase of hardware and software.

To activate it, teachers will have to connect to the dedicated platform, which can be found on the site cartadeldocente.editore.it, and then log in via SPID or with CIE credentials. At that point, teachers will be able to generate vouchers for the purchase of material: the Teacher Card for 2025/2026 must be used within the 2026/2027 school year.

Because the amount has dropped to 383 euros: the beneficiaries are increasing

Compared to previous years, in which the contribution of the teacher’s card was equal to 500 euros, for 2026 the amount was reduced to 383 euros. The decision was justified by the Ministry of Education and Merit as a consequence ofextension of the categories of beneficiarieswhich now also includes temporary teachers with substitute contracts.

In 2026, in fact, the overall audience of recipients of the Charter includes over 1 million teachers, over 200,000 more than in 2025, for a total of 253,000 more teachers than those originally expected when the contribution was established. More specifically, for the 2025/2026 school year, the bonus – initially planned only for tenured teachers – was extended also to:

teachers with contract annual substitution on vacant position;

with contract on vacant position; teachers with duties of temporary substitute until the end of the teaching activities;

with duties of until the end of the teaching activities; educational staff of boarding schools and boarding schools.

Despite the reduction in the amount of the teacher’s card, the Ministry has allocated:

A further 281 million, 11 million more than the 270 already announced, to be allocated to the training and updating of teachers and for the purchase, by educational institutions, of tablets, personal computers, digital devices, books and teaching aids to be loaned for use by teachers.

Finally, among the new features there are: new limits regarding the purchase of computers, tablets or other tech devices: the teacher card can, in fact, be used only once every 4 years for the purchase of technological material, with a view to encouraging refresher and training courses among teachers.