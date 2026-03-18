Technical institutes: is Italian a luxury?

Culture

Technical institutes: is Italian a luxury?

Technical institutes: is Italian a luxury?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Technical institutes: is Italian a luxury?
"Pro-European and centrist alliances are needed against the growth of populism"
Sea level is on average 27 cm higher than estimated: up to 132 million more people at risk in 2100