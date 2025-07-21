Ted Lasso 4: shooting in Kansas City began, get ready for big returns in the cast

The wait is growing for the arrival of the fourth season of “Ted Lasso”, Apple’s award -winning comedy series that has become a real cult of the small screen. But where are we with the production of the new episodes? The latest updates come from Apple herself who revealed that the filming of the series have officially started in Kansas City and beyond. There are some well -known and beloved faces that return to the cast. But let’s find out which one.

The locations of Ted Lasso 4

From FC Richmond to KC! Most filming will take place starting today in Kansas City, Sudeikis’ hometown, while further scenes will be shot in London.

The cast Ted Lasso 4: who comes back

In addition to Sudeikis, the winner of the EMBDINGHAM Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, the winner of themly Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, will return to their beloved characters and famous members of the FC Richmond, together with the new arrivals Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling. Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, who will play Ted’s son Henry.

Ted Lasso 4: The plot

Ted returns to Richmond to face his biggest challenge: to train a women’s second division women’s football team. During the season, Ted and the team learn to throw themselves without thinking about it too much, taking opportunities that they would never have imagined.

All other news from Ted Lasso 4: a new executive producer arrives

The fourth season of “Ted Lasso” will see the entry of the winner of themly Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock”) as an executive producer, thanks to a new agreement with Apple TV+.

Jason Sudeikis will be the protagonist and executive producer together with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein will sign the script and will be an executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh will be writers and co-producing for the fourth season, as well as Sasha Garron will be co-producer.

Julia Lindon will write for the new season and Dylan Marron will play the role of Story Editor. Bill Lawrence will be an executive producer through his Doozer Productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Nbuniversal Content. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Doozer will also be executive producers.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt and is based on the format and pre -existing characters of NBC Sports.

When Ted Lasso 4 comes out on Appletv+

To date we do not yet have a date of debut of Ted Lasso 4 but since the filming of the season has just started, we can imagine that we can see the new episodes at 2025 forwarded. And in the meantime we are waiting for new updates.