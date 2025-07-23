Telepass Grab & Go, how the new remote control works without canon for occasional travelers

Credit: Telepass.



If you travel on the highway only from time to time, but you still want to avoid queues at the toll booth, there is an alternative designed for you and it’s called Telepass Grab & Goa device of Telepeding “On demand” that allows you to Pay the toll automatically without subscribing to a monthly subscription. It is a useful solution for those who move occasionally, for those who return home only during the holidays or for foreign tourists visiting Italy. The big news is that, with Grab & Go (name that can literally be translated into Italian with the expression “take and go”), pay only when you use it: no fixed fees, only an initial cost for the purchase of the device and then the charge of the tolls or other services actually used.

The activation is independently made through the official Telepass app and a smartphone compatible with NFC technologythat is, the one that allows data exchange at a short distance, as in contactless payments. Once configured, the device works exactly like a “traditional” telepass: it recognizes you at the passage, opens the bar and charges the amount. But it does not end here: in addition to the motorway toll, Grab & Go also allows you to access the affiliated parking lots and ferries to the Strait of Messina. In the days following the activation, after the necessary checks, you can also access other services for urban mobility, such as the payment of blue stripes, directly via the app.

For those who have thought Telepass Grab & Go and how much it costs

Italy currently counts 9.6 million active telepass deviceswhich cover about the 75% the overall value of the national motorway traffic. However, there are still about 20 million potential users – including occasional motorists, off -site workers and foreign visitors – who have not yet adopted the use of remote control. Grab & Go was born precisely for this catchment area: a system designed to offer the same convenience as traditional Telepass services, but without the commitment of a recurring canon.

Aldo Agostinelli, Chief Sales Marketing Officer of Telepass, about Grab & Go has in fact declared:

With this new product we turn to a market that would hardly have hardly considered Telepass services, because they are occasional users of the remoteage. For them, and for foreign visitors in Italy, avoiding the tail at the toll booth and CO2 emissions is now possible, thanks to an offer with consumption and a device that can be purchased in thousands of stores. We aim to intercept millions of potential customers to demonstrate that Telepass still innovates after 35 years, when for the first time it has allowed Italians to be able to pay the toll without stopping at the toll booth.

Grab & Go is intended exclusively to natural persons and can only be installed on private vehicles with two axes (those who vulgarly call cars) or on Motorcycles with a minimum displacement of 150 cc. It is therefore not suitable for company vehicles, vans or means of commercial transport.

About the chapter costswe summarize them below:

Telepass Grab & Go device: has a one -off cost of 29.90 euros .

has a one -off cost of . Activation: Normally it would cost 20 euros one -off, but in this period (and until 31/01/2026) it has a reduced cost to 14.90 euros .

Normally it would cost one -off, but in this period (and until 31/01/2026) it has a reduced cost to . Operating costs: they amount to 1 euro/day If you use the remote control or any of the other services offered by Telepass.

How it works and where to activate it

If you are interested in the new system offered by Telepass, let’s see more closely how grab & go works. After purchasing the physical device, available in various affiliated stores, you need to download the Telepass app for Android devices (from the Play Store) and for iPhone (from the App Store) and frame the QR code. Then you have to follow the guided procedure for activationaccepting the conditions of the contract in “Pay per Use” formula (ie “Pay only if you use it”) and insert a valid payment method: a credit card or a bank account from which the tolls and any commissions associated with the services used will be taken.

An important phase of the configuration is the activation of the device via NFC technology. This step requires a compatible smartphone: for Android, the Oreo 8.0 or higher version is required with active NFC chip; For Apple devices, you need at least one iPhone 7 with iOS 11 or later. Alternatively, if you do not have a compatible smartphone, you can activate the Telepass Grab & Go device at some service centers Authorized telepass, following the instructions provided directly in the app.

Once the activation is completed, it is possible Install Grab & Go on the vehicle. A correct installation is essential for the operation of the system: the device must be positioned on the upper and central part of the windshield, behind the rear -view mirror, with the label facing downwards. To do this, Telepass suggests cleaning the surface that will be used to accommodate the device carefully, remove the protective film and press the appropriate power button for at least 5 seconds. If your windshield is shielded (i.e. equipped with thermal or reflective treatment), the device must be placed in thespecific area indicated by the car manufacturer, usually highlighted by a dotted area.

Once mounted, Grab & Go is immediately ready for the trip. When you approach a toll booth with Corsia Telepass, one ‘antenna on the portal recognizes the device and automatically authorizes the charge. The same goes for access to affiliated parking spaces and boarding the ferries between Sicily and Calabria. To take advantage of the other services included in the contract, such as the payment of blue stripes O other urban services, it will be necessary to wait a few days: once the checks entered data, you will receive a notification by e-mail and you can also access these features via the Telepass app.