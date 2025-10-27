Ten films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video during Halloween week (October 27 – November 2)

We have arrived at the week of All Saints’ Day, which on TV means Halloween-themed horror films and series, even if this year what is scary is the fact that the holiday falls on a Saturday. Even among this week’s new releases on Prime Video there is no shortage of thrilling films and series, such as the film Until Dawn and the Spanish series Tell me your name. The highly anticipated new Italian show The Traitors could also provide some thrills, while the animated series Hazbin Hotel 2 promises to be hilarious; to complete the new releases, pay attention to the revisitation of Ibsen in the new film Hedda. Finally, as always, expiring content, with lots of great classics to watch again and, for those who missed it, the three seasons of The Good Fight. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Until Dawn (USA horror film) – release date 25 October

A year after her sister Melanie disappears, Clover and her friends travel to the remote valley where she disappeared in search of answers. In an abandoned visitor center, the boys are hunted down and killed only to find themselves reliving the night over and over again, each time with a new threat. With a limited number of possible deaths, to escape they will have to survive… Until Dawn.

Hedda (US drama film) – releases October 29th

Screenwriter and director Nia DaCosta offers a provocative and modern retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s play. HEDDA (Tessa Thompson) finds herself torn between the lingering pain of a past love and the silent, suffocating routine of her current life. Over the course of one intense night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions will explode, dragging her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion and betrayal.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 (USA animated comedy TV series) – from 29 October

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 2 episodes available every week until November 19th

Charlie, the princess of Hell, pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce the overpopulation of her kingdom. After an annual extermination imposed by angels, he opens a hotel in the hope that guests will “check out” in Heaven. While most of Hell mocks his target, his devoted companion Vaggie and their first guinea pig, adult film star Angel Dust, remain by his side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to Charlie to help her in her endeavors, her crazy dream has a chance to come true.

After Charlie’s victory against the army of Heaven, the hotel is in full swing thanks to the arrival of new guests. However, much to Charlie’s disappointment, most of them aren’t there for the right reasons. As resentment towards Heaven grows and sinners realize they can fight back, many of them seek to take advantage of the growing tensions: particularly the trio of gentlemen known as “The Vees”. As Charlie fights to preserve the hotel’s original goals and protect its public image, the Vees (led by Vox) devise a plan to conquer Paradise and gain command of it. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their role in previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is an animated series based on its popular pilot episode, released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly garnering over 117 million views and a large fan following around the world. The series combines adult humor, unforgettable characters and catchy musical numbers, creating a completely unique and unmistakable world.

Vivienne Medrano directed all episodes and is executive producer of the series together with Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

The Traitors Italia (reality show Italy) – release date: 30 October

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 4 available from 30 October and the last two available from 6 November.

The Traitors Italia is the new Original Italian reality show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi with protagonists Michela Andreozzi, Paola Barale, Filippo Bisciglia, Giancarlo Commare, Giuseppe Giofrè, Pierluca Mariti, Tess Masazza, Alessandro Orrei, Mariasole Pollio, Raiz, Aurora Ramazzotti, Daniele Resconi, Rocco Tanica, Yoko Yamada. A psychological reality show full of suspense that will keep the audience glued to the screen thanks to a gripping intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people wander around a spectacular mansion challenging each other in a psychological game that requires constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a cash prize pool. But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize for themselves alone, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work as a team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The Traitors Italia, the Italian version of the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning format, is produced by Fremantle Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with the Trentino Film Commission.

The trailer and cast of The Traitors Italia



Tell me your name (horror TV series Spain) – released on October 31st

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes

Spain, 1997. The inhabitants of Río Blanco, a village dedicated to strawberry cultivation, have accepted that Moroccan seasonal workers settle in Fuensanta, a small abandoned town. But coexistence generates tensions. Sonia, head of an NGO that promotes integration, knows this well. Father Ángel, the local priest, also knows this. And even Safir, the imam, knows it. But what none of them imagine is that the foundations of Fuensanta hide something capable of giving life to their worst nightmares. The oldest pain. The most ancestral fear. Regardless of what you believe… or what god you pray to.

The Good Fight (TV series 2017, seasons 1-3) – expiration date November 2nd

In season five, Diane questions whether it is appropriate to help run an African-American law firm with Liz when the firm loses two lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa and the company become entangled with Hal Wackner.

Yentl (drama 184) – due date November 2nd

Directed by and starring screen legend Barbra Streisand, a young woman named Yentl is forced to disguise herself as a man to pursue her thirst for knowledge, in this beautiful story of perseverance, humanity and love.

The Lady in Red (1984 comedy film) – expiration date November 2nd

Teddy’s peaceful existence is turned upside down when he comes across a beautiful woman dressed in red. Although faithful to his wife, Teddy wants to meet the lady in red at all costs. Thus the adventure begins.

Vampire Stress (1988 comedy horror film) – expiration date November 2nd

After a night of passionate love in which he is bitten on the neck, a literary editor becomes convinced that he is a vampire and begins to live like one.

Lionheart – The Best Bet (1992 action film) – expiry date 2 November

Lyon is a legionnaire who abandons his mission and flees to join his brother in Los Angeles, as the latter has suffered serious injuries due to an attack by ruthless drug traffickers. During the escape he meets Joshua who introduces him to clandestine meetings, in order to earn money and return to his homeland. Lyon and Joshua earn enough money to return to Los Angeles.

Love and Blood (1995 action film) – expiration date November 2nd

Set in medieval Europe, Love and Blood follows the lives of two men – a mercenary and the son of a feudal lord – who fall in love with the same woman.

The Arrow of Water (drama film 2001) – expiration date November 2nd

A film based on the true story of the river town of Madison, Indiana, and its struggle during the 1971 racing season. Along with the thrill of racing boats at 180 miles per hour, it captures the spirit of a small American river town struggling to survive as water transportation virtually disappeared.

Lonely Hearts (2006 drama) – due date November 2nd

Elmer Robinson, a homicide cop, is hunting a couple of killers known as the “Lonely Hearts Killers”. The two find their victims thanks to personal ads and target war widows, striking with unusual ferocity, while they always show affection and passion between them.

Lions for Lambs (2007 drama film) – expiration date November 2