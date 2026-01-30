Ten films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (30 January – 1 February)

If you plan to spend your free time on the weekend watching something interesting on Prime Video, you’ll definitely find what’s right for you here. So let’s start with the news: this week the new episodes of Fallout 2, Beast Games 2 and The Night Manager 2 are released, but also the new action movie Fratelli Demolitori. And if it’s a film you’re looking for, don’t forget to browse through the expiring content, you might find gems like Natural Born Killers. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Demolition Brothers (US action comedy film) – streaming from January 28th

Two half-brothers who haven’t spoken to each other in years, Johnny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they try to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, uncovering a conspiracy that could destroy their family. Together, they are ready to demolish anything that gets in their way.

The review and trailer of Fratelli Demolitori

Fallout 2 ep. 7 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 28 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Episode title: the handover – You always return to where you had a good time. Lucy is back with her father, but must decide what to do with him and the subjects on whom Hank tested the RobCo device to influence minds. Meanwhile, Cooper is free again, but finds himself in front of Max and Thaddeus. At Vaullt 33, meanwhile, the revolt is close; Norm, on the other hand, is further and further away.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

Beast Games 2 episode 6 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 28th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

There are only 13 left, but who will be the thirteenth competitor to emerge from the infamous Beast Games cubes?

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

Beast Games 3 opens casting to the whole world (including Italy)

The Night Manager 2 ep. 6 (UK thriller TV series) – release date 1 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The Night Manager 2 review

Bring Her Back – Come back to Me (horror film 2025) – release date 30 January

A brother and sister discover a disturbing ritual in their new foster mother’s secluded home in a suspenseful possession horror film. Directed by the revelation directors of Talk to Me and starring Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins.

High Crimes – Crimes of State (thriller film USA 2003) – expiration date 8 February

A woman’s life falls apart when her husband is accused of serious crimes.

Just My Luck (USA 2006 comedy film) – expiration date February 8

New Yorker Ashley is known to many as the luckiest woman around. However, after a chance meeting with a penniless boy, he realizes that he has accidentally exchanged his fortune with that of the young man.

Sausage party – Secret life of a sausage (US comedy film 2016) – expiry date 6 February

A sausage and his friends discover that once they end up in a customer’s cart a bad end awaits them. What will they do to save themselves?

The Jury (US drama film 2003) – expiration date February 8

A widow sues a weapons company for the murder of her husband. A million dollar trial in the hands of 10 jurors. Supporting the widow’s cause is an old-fashioned lawyer (Dustin Hoffman) who will have to clash with the most famous jury consultant in America (Gene Hackman) who will try to win the trial by influencing the jurors with any means.

Natural Born Killers (USA 1994 drama film) – expiry date 8 February

Lovers Mickey and Mallory Knox, both with traumatic childhoods behind them, roam America leaving a trail of corpses in their wake. They soon become the tabloids’ favorite topic thanks to an obsessive journalist who follows them everywhere, transforming them into media heroes.

Legend (USA 1986 adventure film) – expiry date 8 February

A young man must prevent the lord of darkness from destroying the light and marry the woman he loves.

Familia (drama film Italy 2024) – expiry date 10 February

Licia is a woman who divides her time between work and children. Her husband Franco has just been released from prison, she tried to push him away due to his violent attitudes without success. Despite attempts to remove him and various complaints, he will return several times in his life, upsetting his peace and that of his children.

A Witness for Rent (US comedy film 2016) – expiry date 6 February

Doug Harris is a lovable but socially awkward groom-to-be with a problem: he no longer has a best man. With less than two weeks before the ceremony with the girl of his dreams, Doug turns to Jimmy Callahan, owner and CEO of “Best Man Inc.”, a company that provides wedding witnesses and fake best friends for clumsy guys.