Ten movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week (25-31 August)

The holidays turn to many for many, but fortunately in the first video catalog you will find what to console yourself in this last week of August. Among the newcomers arriving there are in fact the new episode of The Summer in your eyes 3, the complete final season of Upload, the new prequel-Spinooff series The Terminal List: black wolf and the Paddington Film Film in Peru. And, more than ever, you review the expiring films that we have selected for you, including old and new masterpieces. To you the choice is good week!

Why see the romantic movie “The map that takes me to you”

Upload 4 (Original US series, science fiction/satire genre) – Exit date 25 August

Exit mode: 4 episodes all together

In this season finale in four parts, the sentient Ia quickly becomes evil, threatening to sweep away Lakeview (and the world!). Between greedy managers, still unresolved mysteries and broken hearts in VR and in real life, our characters will be testing as never before. The only way to overcome all this and save humanity from the cancellation will be to collaborate together one last time.

Upload 4 advances

As Upload 3 ended

The Terminal List: Black Wolf (ORIGINAL TV SERIES USA, Action Gender) – Exit date 27 August

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

Created by Jack Carr, author of the Bestsellers of the New York Times The Terminal List and the Creator and Showrunner of the first season of the series of the same name, David Digilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series focused on the character of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), in the period of transition from the special forces of the United States Navy (Navy Seal) in the world. special CIA operations. The series, of the spy thriller genre, explores the darkest side of the war and the human cost it involves. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will also see Chris Pratt resume his role as James Rece.

The teaser trailer and things to know about The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The review of The Terminal List

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 7 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 20 August

Belly, for the first time after a long time, for an instant he heard the fire of the passion for Conrad again. The marriage with Jeremiah is likely to falter?

The Summer review in your eyes 3

Paddington in Peru (film 2025) – release date 23 August

Paddington, the beloved delicious bear of jam is lost in the jungle in an exciting and risky adventure, when he goes to find his aunt Lucy. Together with the Brown family, an exciting journey begins when a mystery leads them to travel through the Amazon forest to the mountainous peaks of Peru.

TED (Film 2012) – Despite date 1 September

Ted tells the story of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a mature man forced to deal with the beloved teddy bear who came to life thanks to a desire for childhood …

Mississippi Burning – The roots of hatred (film 1989) – expiration date 1 September

Two FBI agents investigate the murder of some boys, supporters of civil rights, in the Mississippi of the early sixties by KKK.

The Magnificent Seven (Film 1960) – Date of expiration 1 September

The inhabitants of a Mexican village, tired of the continuous raids by a group of bandits, hire a gunsome who in turn asks for help from six colleagues. The defense of the village will become a matter of honor.

Stargate Continuum (Film 2008) – Expiry date 1 September

In this adrenaline film, full of action and adventure, the members of the SG-1 find themselves catapulted into an alternative world, in which the Stargate program has never existed! In the cast, Richard Dean Anderson, Beau Bridges and Michael Shangs.

John Wick (Film 2014) – Despite date 1 September

A young and sadistic criminal of the Russian Mafia in New York breaks into a man’s house who has just lost his wife, to beat him and steal his Mustang boss from ’69. The stunt of the mafia will have unimaginable consequences: the man who has beaten is John Wick, the most ruthless serial killer that the underworld has ever known. And its only goal is now taking revenge.

Dead Like Me – Life after death (Film 2009) – Expiry date 1 September

When a new garment arrives that only wants as many souls as possible, George Lass (Ellen Muth) and the other harvesters begin to break the rigid rules of death. Chaos is unleashed, and they discover that death can be as complicated as life!

Truman Capote – In Cold Blood (Film 2006) – Expiry date 1 September

Philip Seymour Hoffman, winner of the Oscar (2006, best actor) plays the role of Truman Capote, who embarks on a journey to write what will become the book of life. Catherine Keener and Clifton Collins Jr. are co-protagonists.

Carrie – The gaze of Satan (Film 1976) – Expiry date 1 September

Carrie White, a shy student who lives in insulation with the religious fanatic mother, discovers that she has telecinetic powers that she will use to take revenge after being the subject of a horrible burial during the school dance.

Fifth Power (Film 1976) – Despite date 1 September

A well -known television commentator, falling popularity, makes a direct sensational announcement and the public is electrifying.