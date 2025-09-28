Ten -T Core Rail Network, the map of the railway network of the future in the EU

Credit: Namor88



There Ten -t core rail network It is a maxi project of the European Union which, once completed, will include 66,700 km of railways to best connect every corner of the continent. This plan, which should end for 2030, is part of a larger infrastructure project, the Transport transe-European network (Ten-t) EU, whose goal is a general Rotaia transport optimizationas clearly visible from the map below:

Main railway sections of the Ten -T project. Credit: by Directorate – General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission – Extracted from File: Trans -European Transport Network (2024, Not Final) .jpg., CC by 4.0.



First of all, let’s start from operating speed. The new railway lines that will be made must allow you to travel at a speed of 165 km/h All the convoys. Must also be guaranteed interoperability, In fact, making the implementation of the ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System) European Single Single System Mandatory in order to guarantee safety and certainly efficiency along the entire railway network. Another implementation envisaged is that relating to the infrastructure changes that will allow the transit of Freight trains up to 740 m long. Another goal, is the one linked to the sustainability: The new CDV railway infrastructures will necessarily allow to use convoys power supply systems with clean and sustainable energy, impacting in the least profound way possible on the environment.

The primary purpose of this mega infrastructure project is to be able to eliminate all those parts of the railway track that represent what are commonly defined “bottlenecks“, Like the national interruptions of the railway networks and among international systems, in order to guarantee passages of goods, people, and means between the nations that make up the EU effectively, efficiently, and sustainable. This profound modification in terms of tracks and railway joints, it is to guarantee greater economic and commercial cohesion among the countries ranging from the Atlantic, up to the Black Sea. railway must be finished by 2030, and will be subjected to high technical standards, such as those of TEN-T regulations.