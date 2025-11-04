Terrazza Sentimento: the trailer and previews of the Netflix docuseries on the case of Alberto Genovese

Coming out on Netflix is ​​the long-awaited Terrazza Sentiment, a new documentary series which retraces, in 3 episodes, the events involving Alberto Genovese, the entrepreneur, the golden boy of Italian start-ups (he is the founder of Prima.it and Facile.it), leading him to an accusation, first, and a conviction, then, for sexual assault, aggravated personal injury, possession of child pornography, sale and possession of narcotic substances. Below is all the information and the trailer for Terrazza Sentimento.

What Terrazza Sentimento is about

Terrazza Sentimento recounts the abuse perpetrated by the entrepreneur Alberto Genovese against some girls who attended his parties. Starting from the inspiration of a terrible news story that has attracted the attention of public opinion for some time, the series also wants to tell the dark side of an apparently wonderful world, made up of money, beauty and youth. There is an indirect protagonist, Milan, the city of great opportunities, such as technological start-ups, of which Genovese was considered a guru, but also a city with two faces, one of which is incredibly dark.

Then there is the real protagonist, Terrazza Sentimento, Genovese’s 5-star penthouse which not only gives the series its title but which, through its sad reference to crime news, offers the opportunity to immerse yourself in a story where abuse seems normal. Whether it is abuse of one’s financial possibilities, abuse of narcotic substances in unreal quantities, abuse, and it is the point of no return, of the will of the girls who will remain involved in the affair. But it is also self-abuse, a story of malice towards everyone, to the point of self-demolition.

Terrazza Sentimento credits

The docu-series is produced by Fremantle Italia, developed and written by Alessandro Garramone (also executive producer), written with Davide Bandiera and Annalisa Reggi, produced by Gabriele Immirzi, directed by Nicola Prosatore. Editing Simone Mele with Daria Di Mauro, director of photography Edoardo Bolli, music by Don Antonio, Glauco Di Mambro, executive producer Marta Vivacqua, delegate producer Silvia Bonanni, Fremantle Head of Documentaries Ettore Paternò.

Terrazza Sentimento, the release date of the docuseries

The three episodes of the docuseries are available on Netflix from Wednesday 5 November.

The trailer for Terrazza Sentimento