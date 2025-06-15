The 10 longest -lived animals in the world: from the ocean Vongola to the Greenland shark who lives 400 years

While the human being seeks the secret to live longer, some animal on the planet Earth may already have the solution: there are species capable of spending Hundreds of years in their habitat. From Greenland shark who can come to live 400 years, at Galapagos turtles who reach the age of 170 years, passing through the Greenland whale that reaches 200 years. Among their secrets we can mention the absence of predators, the low temperatures of some of these animals that could slow down the metabolism and other precautions that even manage to “block” aging.

The longevity of these species is a fascinating field of study but complex. It is difficult to study the precise age of these animals, due to the difficulty of monitoring specimens that often live remote and isolated places. For this, draw up one Univocal and definitive longevity ranking It is complicated. From our list we have excluded some species which, despite being long -lived, escape the classic definition of individual longevity. This is the case of “immortal jellyfish“((Turritopsis Dohrnii), capable of regress the polyp stadium and in fact “rejuvenating”, avoiding natural death and of sponges and corals since their longevity refers to colonies which reproduce and replace constantly, rather than a single body that ages over time.

The longest -lived animals on the earth

Vongola Oceanica – 500 years

An ocean vongola on the beach. Credit: S. Rae from Scotland, UK, CC by 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Among the most surprising marine creatures for their incredible longevity, the Vongola oceanica (Icelandic Arctic). This bivalve molluskwho lives in the cold waters of the northern Atlantic, has the ability to live for several centuries. The most famous specimen, nicknamed “Ming”, was discovered and his age was estimated in Ben 507 years.

Greenland shark – from 270 to 400 years

Greenland shark. Credit: Hemming1952, CC By -SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The Greenland shark (Somniosus Microcephalus), eqalussuaq In the local language, it is the most long -lived vertebrate in the world that lives in the cold waters of the Arctic Ocean and the Atlantic of the North between the surface and 2,200 meters deep. It is a shark carnivorous With a varied diet of different types of fish, crustaceans, marine birds and carrion. These Large cartilaginous sharkswhich can reach the 7 meters long and weigh up to 1025 kgare famous for their extraordinary seniority: estimates indicate that they can live from 270 up to 400 yearswith some dates that even suggest the possibility of exceeding 500 years.

Aldabra giant turtle – up to 250 years

Aldabra’s giant turtle.



There Aldabra giant turtle (ALDABRACCHELYS GIGANTEA), originally from the homonymous Atal in the Indian Ocean, is one of the largest turtles in the world that can reach the 250 kg. The main feature of this species is longevity, these turtles can live up to 150 years with specimens that have passed i 200 yearslike Adwaita A giant turtle of Aldabra who lived in the zoological gardens in India and at the time of his death in 2006 it was estimated to have 250 years (although it is difficult to see with certainty). Another example is Jonathana specimen that lives on the island of Sant’Elena currently considered theolder elderly terrestrial animalwith about 191 years of age.

Rosso Rosso Riccio – Over 200 years

Rosso Rosso Riccio (Mescentrotus Franciscanus) in his natural habitat.



The Red Red Riccio (Mesocentrotus franciscanus) belongs to the echinoderms, exclusively Marini bodies, and is one of the longest -lived invertebrates on our planet. This red curly populates the rocky coast of the northern Pacific Ocean, from Alaska to California. Although estimates can vary according to the geographical position, some studies suggest that the larger and mature curls can live over 200 years.

Sebastes Aleutianus – 205 years

Rougheye Rockfish (Sebastes Aleutianus).



The Rougheye Rockfish (Sebastes Aleutianus) is a kind of scorpiono that lives the cold waters of the Northern Pacificfrom Japan to California. Generally it is located at depth ranging from 25 to 900 meters. This fish, which stands out for its robust thorns on the head can reach a maximum length of 97 centimeters and boasts exceptional longevity, with a maximum age of Ben 205 years.

Balena of Greenland – between 100 and 200 years

Representation of a whale of Greenland. Credit: United States. National Marine Fisheries Service., Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



There Greenland Balena (Balaena Mysticetus) is a species that lives in waters ranging from Eastern Greenland and from the Spitsbergen islands to Eastern Siberia. It is a species suitable for life in frozen water also thanks to the often insulating layer of fat of almost 50 cm that protects them from low temperatures. This cetacean is one of the longest -lived animals on our planet. Initially, the presence of ancient arpioni tips suggested a life beyond the 100 years But today’s dating techniques estimate that they can live over 200 yearsperhaps thanks to an efficient DNA repair.

Galapagos giant turtle – about 175 years old

Galapagos giant turtle specimen.



The giant turtles of the galápagos (Chelonoidis Nigra) are among the largest terrestrial reptiles in the world, with a variable weight from 150 to 200 kg and a body length between 1.2 to 1.8 meters. These animals, whose diet is mainly composed of fruits and plants, are endemic of Galápagos Islandslocated west of the Ecuador, where they populate several habitats from the driest to damp ones. This species can live very long, it is a famous example Harrieta turtle of the Galápagos held in captivity by Charles Darwin who is believed to be born around 1830 and who lived beyond 175 yearsdying in 2006.

Atlantic mirror fish – among the 150 and 175 years

An Atlantic mirror fish preserved in a museum display case. Credit: Pengo, CC By –a 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Another extraordinary example of longevity in the animal kingdom is the Atlantic mirror fish (Hoplostethus Atlanticus), a fish that populates abysses recognizable for its badge orange coloris known for its ability to live for a long time, reaching ages between the 150 and 175 years. His remarkable longevity is closely linked to his extremely slow environment and metabolism.

Lake sturgeon – 150 years

Lake sturion in its natural environment.



The lake sturion (AciPepenser Fultevescens) is an inhabitant of the seabed of lakes and large rivers of North America, prefers depth between 5 and 9 meters. It is an omnivorous fish with an extremely varied diet. His longevity is remarkable: a specimen captured in 1952 is estimated to have well 152 years.

American lobster – about 100 years

American lobster (Homarus Americanus) among the rocks of the northern Atlantic.



THE’American lobster (Homarus Americanus), a crustacean present in the northern Atlantic, is famous for its longevity. This inhabitant of the rock seabed, recognizable by his great claws, is estimated that he can live between 50 and 100 yearswith specimens that could exceed this limit. What makes it unique is its ability to continue growing and reproducing throughout life, without showing signs of senescence, the potential “immortality” is given by the finished size of its shell.