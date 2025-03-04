The 10 most used Italian words On a global level they are almost all relating to the sectors for which the peninsula is famous in the world: the gastronomy, there music, theart and the fashion. There Italian languageso colorful and full of nuances, has exercised a significant influence on many cultures and languages ​​in the world, so much so that different terms, in their original form, such as pizza, cappuccino, spaghetti and espresso have been borrowed from other languages, becoming an integral part of the daily lexicon.

The 10 most used Italian words all over the world

Pizza

It was easy to imagine it: symbol par excellence of Italian culture, the “pizza“It is universally recognized and loved, and so the word has entered the vocabulary of all languages. Simplicity and versatility: these are the main characteristics of the tasty specialty of the Neapolitan culinary tradition, appreciated in every corner of the world in all its variants. Attention, however, in gastronomic language, the term” pizza “is also used to indicate other types of dishes, both sweet and savory, becoming a term present at a global level.

Spaghetti/pasta

Another pillar of the Italian culinary tradition, the “spaghetti“They represent the pasta, another term that does not find translation in other languages, par excellence. The word is used in numerous languages ​​to indicate this long pasta format, often associated with iconic dishes such as” Bolognese spaghetti “. The same goes for pasta, which derives from the Latin” pasta “, which means” dough “. It is a food obtained by mixing durum wheat and water, with roots that date back to the Greek era and Romana.

Mozzarella

It is one of the main ingredients of Italian cuisine, protagonist of many pizzas and salad, the Mozzarella It is a fresh cheese with a spinning pasta, entered the vocabulary of different languages, often (alas) to indicate not only the original cheese, but also local variants inspired by the original Italian recipe.

Expressed

If you ask a foreigner of the Italian coffeehis first thought will go toexpressed. “Espresso” coffee is synonymous with strong and concentrated coffee, the typical one of our culture, served in small cups. Born in Italy in 1884 from the Turin genius Angelo Moriondo, who patented the first express machine, this method of preparation for coffee has spread globally, always maintaining the original name. More than a drink, the name evokes a real ritual, an experience.

Cappuccino

On the same wake the cappuccinoespresso coffee drink and mouted milk, appreciated especially for its creaminess and foaming. The key element of many Italian breakfasts and above all of tourists traveling in our homeland, leaving the debate out on whether or not it is acceptable to drink it after 12.00, the term does not find translation in other languages.

Tiramisu

Among the best desserts of our land, based on ladyfingers, coffee, mascarpone and cocoa, the tiramisu It has relatively recent origins but has been able to quickly conquer the heart of the whole world. His name, which in Italian means “Tira me on”, deriving from the Treviso dialect “Tireme on“Then Italianized, it is used in many languages ​​to identify this dessert loved for its taste at the same time rich and delicate.

Work

We move to the artistic field to talk about the term “work“, A theatrical and musical genre born in Italy in the seventeenth century, which combines music, singing and acting. The term is used globally to describe this type of show, confirming the historical and cultural importance of Italy in the world music scene.

Ice-cream

With the term ice-cream We refer to the traditional Italian cold dessert, served in cone or cup, not to be confused with theIce Cream English, with which he presents substantial differences. Its origins come until the 9th century, when in Sicily, during the Arab domination, cold desserts were introduced similar to the “sorbet”. In the seventeenth century, the Sicilian Francesco Procopio of the knives opened Café Procope, spreading ice cream throughout the continent. What differentiates it from the English Ice Cream are the ingredients and the processing process. Starting from the enlargements, the ice cream is less fat, using more milk and less cream, contrary to the second in which the cream percentages increase. In the same way, ice cream is worked more slowly, incorporating less air, making it more dense and creamy. The Ice Cream is instead mounted faster, incorporating more air, thus resulting more soft and lighter.

Sweet life

The expression “sweet life“, made famous by the film of the same name by the Italian director of Federico Fellini of 1960, literally means” sweet life “, evokes one light -hearted lifestyle And indulgentthat many foreigners consider, erroneously, characteristic of the Italians. The expression entered the vocabulary of many languages ​​to describe a carefree existence, made of pleasures, elegance, fashion and sociability.

Paparazzo

We owe the director Fellini also entry into the global lexicon of the term “paparazzo“. It sounds strange to non -cinephiles, but the term, which indicates a intrusive photographer In search of celebrities shots, it derives from the surname of a character once again of the film “La Dolce Vita” by Fellini. The word has been adopted in numerous languages ​​to describe this type of photographer, often with a negative connotation linked to the Infected in the privacy of others.