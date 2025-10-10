The 2026 World Cup ball is called TRIONDA, what is special about it: the design and the technology used

The new ball for the 2026 World Cup, TRIONDA. Credit: Adidas



The official ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was revealed by Adidas. Is called TRIONDA and is characterized by particular technology and a design that celebrates the nations that will host the World Cup next summer: United States, Canada And Mexico. The name itself is a tribute to the itinerant nature of the tournament and the passion of the fans: “TRI” stands for i three countries hosts e “WAVE” evokes the “ola” that is created in the stadiums. The balloon, presented on 2 October, is made up of four triangular panels that join in the center with a white background enriched with symbols and colours: blue and star for the USA, red and maple leaf for Canada and the green and theeagle for Mexico.

Like all new generation balls, we remember the ball from the last European Championships, TRIONDA has a technological soul thanks to a chip side-mounted with a 500Hz motion sensor which will aid referee and VAR decisions such as handballs and offsides. The innovation is also in a mesh structure inside the ball which will guarantee the quality of performance to every altitude And climatic condition in the 16 stadiums that will host matches from Toronto to Mexico City.

The design of TRIONDA, the new ball for the 2026 World Cup

TRIONDA it is the new ball presented by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup which will be played for the first time in 3 countries – United States, Canada and Mexico – from Thursday 11 June to Sunday 19 July. From the name to the design and colors it is all designed to represent the host nations and the sporting culture linked to the game of football. The name TRIONDA takes up the number of countries (“Tri”) and evokes the wave that can be seen in the stadium during the “wave” of the fans.

Like all soccer balls, TRIONDA also takes inspiration from Platonic solidsthe simplest three-dimensional shapes that have all faces the same size. For example the Telstar of the ’70 World Cup was based on icosahedron (20 triangular faces), while the Brazuca of the 2014 World Cup took inspiration from a cube. The TRIONDA is already new in this sense: it is the ball with the lowest number ever of panels (four) for a World Cup. In fact, it is based on a tetrahedron – four triangular faces, four vertices and six edges – made spherical thanks to panels with curved edges that fit together and join together perfectly.

This union of shapes is also used to symbolize the cooperation between the host countries, also celebrated through the colors and icons on the surface:

United States : the blue on which a star is depicted

: the blue on which a star is depicted Canada : red with a maple leaf

: red with a maple leaf Mexico: the green associated with the head of an eagle

On the left the blue panel dedicated to the United States, in the center the red panel for Canada and on the right the green symbol of Mexico.



The surface of the TRIONDA, adorned with gold finishes like the World Cup, was designed with a system of raised lines, grooves And deep seams to optimize aerodynamics, ensuring a perfect balance between stability in flight and air resistance.

The technology of the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup

The new 2026 World Cup ball has integrated technology within it Connected Ball by Adidas, introduced in 2022 in Qatar in the Al Rihla ball, a sophisticated system to provide real-time information to the VARgiving support and increasing the precision of referee decisions.

The chip it is positioned laterally in the ball in a specially created layer, not suspended in the center as in the 2024 European Championship ball, and balanced by counterweights in the other panels. The heart of the system is a motion sensor (IMU) a 500Hz – sends data 500 times per second – can track every movement and touch of the ball. This data will be used to make safe decisions for example about offside And hand touches.

The technological chip of the TRIONDA ball positioned in a lateral layer. Credit: Adidas



The development of the TRIONDA ball, which lasted over 3 and a half years, followed a multi-level testing process to combine technology and performance. In laboratorythe use of robots allowed durability and aerodynamics to be tested at extreme speeds. On the fieldthe ball was tested in seven of the World Cup host cities to validate its performance in climates And altitudes different. The stadiums will be in 11 US cities (Los Angeles, New York, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Miami), 2 Canadian (Vancouver and Toronto) and 3 Mexican (Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara). Finally, tests were carried out “blind test” with the players, to ensure that the internal technology was imperceptible to have a natural playing feel.