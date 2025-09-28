The 5 bridges with the longest span in Italy: here is the map

The complex orography of Italy – made of mountains, hills and numerous waterways – has made it necessary over time, the creation of important crossing works, such as bridges. On our territory there are several and some works also extend for several kilometers. However, although the total length is an important parameter, The real engineering challenge It is mainly measured in the length of the spanie in the Distance between two supports without intermediate supports: here is an overview of the Five Italian bridges with longer span.

SPASSAL viaduct (or Bagnara bridge)

Land: 376 meters

Location: Bagnara Calabra (Calabria), on the Salerno motorway – Reggio Calabria

Not only is the bridge with the longest span in Italy, but also the According to the highest viaduct of the country. Built between 1967 and 1971, it extends for 893 m total, with a central span of 376 m. The deck is a mixture steel-heartextruzzo and rests on vertical batteries and two inclined pylons that characterize this type of constructive, called Bridge a stand: is a Hybrid structural system between an arched bridge and a labor bridge. The inclined elements Download on the foundations horizontal forces relevantMeaning what the thrusts (just as it happens in the arches). Recently he was modernized with New straight fittings and access tunnelswho have taken the place of the curves access to the viaduct, now demolished.

Stopped bridge over the Adige river

Span: 310 meters

Location: between Piacenza d’Adige and Badia Polesine (Veneto)

Albeit without a name officialis one of the most important Italian stroke bridges: 580 m of overall length (only a rough part, while 1087 m the entire crossing) and a central span of 310 m between the two pylons. Is a stupid bridge: the deck is supported by steel cables, the strokes In fact, which hook to two high tubular pylons, even these of steel. The diameter of these pylons comes up to 4 meters! Its construction dates back to the four -year period 2006 – 2010. Also in this case, The impalcato structure is mixed with steel-calcestruzzomade with Metal beams with height of 3 meters about.

Platano viaduct

Span: 290 meters

Location: on the Platano torrent, on the border between Campania and Basilicata

The Platano viaduct is also a bridge a easellike it Spassal. In fact, between the two there are comparable central span lengths (about 290 meters). This bridge is located on the border between the regions of Basilicata and Campania, more precisely it crosses the Platano torrent (from which the name inherits). The construction system is in all respects analogous to that of the viaduct of the disadvantage, with Cassone beams Mixed steel-hearthstock, concrete pylons and inclined cavalllets made of steel, equipped with a reticular structure that guarantees stability against the strong compression actions to which it is subject. The beams in Cassone – which in essence are beams made with a closed shape and quarry – they guarantee an important torsional rigidity to the whole deck, which therefore He works very well when he is solicited by eccentric loads compared to the central axis of the roadway.

Ponte Cadore

Land: 272 meters

Location: on the Piave river, between Pieve di Cadore and Perarolo di Cadore (Veneto)

Inaugurated in 1985, It is 535 m long (the main structure) and its central span measures 272 m. Also this bridge Overcomes one throat Thanks to a stand structure. Unlike what was seen in previous cases, the elements that make the easel (always in steel) are now Cave structures free of reticular supports of support. In their place, we find impressive connection traverses, always cables. The deck is a large 13 m wide steel body, that is, without the completion of the reinforced concrete.

Bisantis bridge

Land: 231 meters (Arco)

Location: Catanzaro (Calabria)

It is also called Viaduct on the riverlla. Was designed by Riccardo Morandi (inaugurated in 1962) and is The most “elderly” bridge on the list. Covers 468 m total, of which 231 m with a arc in reinforced concretewhich supports the upper deck. An elegant bridge, with X -shaped batteries that double the support points in the areas outside the arch.

The arch supports a concrete deck through the use of connection elements, that is pillars (in concrete these too). The structural scheme is similar to that of the famous Maillart bridgesof which These are some works located on Salerno-Reggio Calabrianear Salerno. The Millart bridges represent a structural scheme in which the arch and the deck (i.e. the beam and the reinforced concrete insole) collaborate together to absorb the stresses induced by the loads.