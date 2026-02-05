The 5 most difficult provincial capitals to guess: from Pordenone to Termoli

The 5 most difficult provincial capitals to guess.



In Italy there are more 100 provincial capitals – divided among our 20 regions – but it is not always easy to correctly identify them region of origin: in many cases, in fact, you can get confused because of some assonances which mislead us, as in the case of the endings in -none or -eti.

Among these, we have selected 5 provinces that could reveal themselves particularly difficult to place in the correct region. Please note: we are not saying that these cities are unimportant. Simply, the similarities between the different names could disorientate those who are not particularly fond of geography.

Try to guess them all without peeking at the solutions, trying to accumulate the maximum points in this new Geopop quiz!

Guess in which regions these 5 provinces are located:

Attention! From here on you will find the solutions.

Terni

Terni is located in Umbria! The city, located in the south of the region, has a population of around 106,000 inhabitants: it is known above all for hosting the Marmore waterfallthe highest artificial waterfall in the world (165 metres) and for being the home of Saint Valentine martyr, considered the patron saint of lovers.

The map of the provinces of Umbria, including Terni. Credit: Vonvikken, via WikimediaCommons.



Belluno

Belluno is located in Veneto! With its approximately 35,000 inhabitants, Belluno is the northernmost province of the region: it is famous for hosting some of the most beautiful peaks of the Dolomites (UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2009), but also for being the birthplace of Dino Buzzatione of the greatest Italian writers of the 20th century.

The map of the provinces of Veneto, including Belluno. Credit: Vonvikken, via WikimediaCommons.



Chieti

Chieti is located in Abruzzo! With its 48,000 residents, it is often confused with Rietiwhich is instead located in Lazio. The city is divided into two parts, like Bergamo: Chieti Alta, the historic center of Roman origin located on a hill, e Chieti Scalo, downstream, which instead represents the modern part. Noteworthy is the name of its inhabitants, i Theatines, which derives from Teate Marrucinorum (the ancient Roman name of the city), i.e. Teate dei Marrucini, an ancient Italic people.

The map of the provinces in Abruzzo, including Chieti. Credit: Vonvikken, via WikimediaCommons.



Pordenone

Pordenone is located in Friuli-Venezia Giulia! The city, located to the west of the region, has a population of around 52,000 inhabitants and is often confused due to its similarity with Frosinone, which is instead located in Lazio. The origin of this location is linked to the existence of a port on the Noncello river, but the city is also famous for hosting one of the longest porticoes in Italy.

The map of the provinces of Friuli–Venezia Giulia, including Pordenone. Credit: Vonvikken, via WikimediaCommons.



Teramo

Teramo is located in Abruzzo! With its 51,000 inhabitants, the city is located in the north of the region. It is located halfway between Gran Sasso, the highest peak in the Apennines, and the Adriatic Sea. Its historic center is surrounded by two waterways, the Tordino river and the Vezzola torrent.