The 7 wonders of the modern world: from the Colosseum to Machu Picchu

A recovery from the top of the Colosseum.



The Seven wonders of the modern worldhave been selected through an international competition promoted by the Swiss company New Open World Corporation (Nowc), The initiative is not officially recognized by UNESCO.

During the Sydney Olympics From 2000, the French writer and journalist Bernard Werber launched an online referendum to elect the “new seven wonders of the world”, initially among 17 works. The initiative was immediately successful, leading to an expansion of the list a Over 150 candidates and the postponement of the closure of the survey. During the Athens Olympics (2004) A new structure of the competition was announced and the first phase ended on December 24, 2005, selecting the 77 more voted worksevaluated by an international jury of seven experts, including the former UNESCO president, Federico Mayor.

Among the 77 candidates they also showed Five Italian works: The Torre di Pisa (7th more voted), the Ducal Palace of Venice (26th), the Basilica of San Pietro (61 °) the Sistine Chapel (69 °) and the Colosseum (in 4th place), which will then be the only one to enter the final list. On January 1, 2006, 21 finalists were selected, from which the public voted for the seven winners, announced in Lisbon, not surprisingly, the July 7, 2007 (07/07/07).

The 7 wonders of the world

The great Chinese wall (China)

Extending beyond 21,000 kmthe Great Wall is one of the most colossal engineering companies ever made. Built to protect the Chinese empire crossing mountains, deserts and plains. Its construction began in the third century BC, but continued for centuries.

The great Chinese wall.



Petra (Jordan)

Petra is an ancient city carved in the pink rock of the Jordan desert. Founded by nabatei around the 6th century BC, it was an important commercial joint. Its most famous monument, the Honey (Al-Khazneh)strikes to be precise of the architecture dug in the stone.

The ancient city of Petra.



The Redeemer Christ (Brazil)

Located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the statue of Christ the Redeemer dominates the city from the top of Mount Corcovado. Tall 30 meters (plus 8 basic), was inaugurated in 1931 and became a universal symbol of Christianity and welcome.

The Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro.



Machu Picchu (Peru)

Ancient Inca city hidden among the Andes, Machu Picchu It is a masterpiece of engineering and spirituality. It was built in the fifteenth century and rediscovered in 1911 by the explorer Hiram Bingham. The site, a over 2,400 Meters of altitude is known for its breathtaking position and perfect harmony between architecture and natural landscape.

The ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu.



Chichén itzá (Mexico)

This Mayan archaeological site, located on the Yucatán peninsula, testifies to the advanced astronomical and engineering knowledge of this pre -Columbian civilization. The main monument, El Castillois a pyramid dedicated to the snake god Kukulkan. During the equinoxes, a snake -shaped shadow appears along the staircase, an extraordinary example of applied astronomy.

The archaeological site of Chichén Itzá.



The Colosseum (Italy)

Eternal symbol of the city of Rome, the Colosseum is the largest amphitheater of antiquity. Built in the first century AD, he could host up to 70,000 spectators And it was used for public shows such as gladiator fights, hunts and mythological representations.

The Colosseum



Taj Mahal (India)

Built between 1632 and 1653 by Emperor Moghul Shah Jahan, the Taj Mahal In India he is a white marble mausoleum built in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.