The 79 novels competing for the 2026 Strega Prize

The expanded group of fiction books competing for the 80th edition of the Strega Prize has been outlined. There are 79 novels in total proposed by the Amici della Domenica, the historic core of the jury, who had until 12pm on Monday 2 February to nominate the works for the most prestigious Italian literary prize.

The next step will see the reduction of the titles to 12: the task, as usual, will fall to the Steering Committee composed of Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Melania G. Mazzucco, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi and Giovanni Solimine. The dozen will be officially announced on Wednesday 1 April, with a press conference scheduled at the Rome Chamber of Commerce, in the Hall of the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Hadrian.

  1. Andrea Alba, Kafka’s shadow (Arkadia), proposed by Claudio Strinati
  2. Giovanna Albi, The house of cardsBy Felice Edizioni, proposed by Francesca Pansa
  3. Fabio Andina, The inside of the clouds (Rubbettino), proposed by Gianpiero Gamaleri
  4. Maria Attanasio, The reverse rose (Sellerio), proposed by Ottavia Piccolo
  5. Ilaria Bernardini, Beloved (HarperCollins), proposed by Simonetta Sciandivasci
  6. Lavinia Bianca, Potential life (Gramma Feltrinelli), proposed by Fulvio Abbate
  7. Graziella Bonansea, You who don’t speakVanda Edizioni, proposed by Paolo Ferruzzi
  8. Aldo Boraschi, Diamond (Altre Voci editions), proposed by Saverio Simonelli
  9. Nicola Bottiglieri, Reciting «Infinity» at Cape Horn (Bertoni Editore), proposed by Mariù Safier
  10. Davide Bregola, Lessons from the ruins (read, write, live) (Avagliano), proposed by Emanuele Trevi
  11. Edith Bruck, The German friend (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Aldo Cazzullo
  12. Enrico Bruschi, Reverse reflexes. In the mind of Mariù Pascoli (Maschietto Editore), proposed by Maria Concetta Mattei
  13. Valerio Callieri, AS3 (Fandango Libri), proposed by Paolo Di Paolo
  14. Ilaria Camilletti, Ilaria in the jungleAccent, proposed by Fabio Geda
  15. Marcello Cantoni, Wind in your face (La Corte Editore), proposed by Ignazio R. Marino
  16. Enzo Fileno Carabba, Noah’s ark (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Antonio Riccardi
  17. Ermanno Cavazzoni, Story of a friendshipQuodlibet, proposed by Massimo Raffaeli
  18. Gaja Cenciarelli, The revolutionary and the teacherMarsilio, proposed by Serena Dandini
  19. Teresa Ciabatti, Donnaregina (Mondadori), proposed by Roberto Saviano
  20. Leonardo Colombati, There will be no more night (Mondadori), proposed by Alessandro Piperno
  21. Mauro Covacich, Lina and the stone (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Edoardo Nesi
  22. Cosimo Damiano Damato, No grace. Gramsci and Pertini, a story of imprisonment and resistance(Rai Libri), proposed by Raffaele Nigro
  23. Bruno Damini, The first to catch fire was Totò. The Great Story of monsù Peppino wandering chef (Minerva Edizioni), proposed by Roberto Barbolini
  24. Mario De Quarto, Free in the city of the popes (Marlin), proposed by Rosa Maria Grillo
  25. Paola Dell’Erba, Penultimate wish (Graus Edizioni), proposed by Maria Cristina Donnarumma
  26. Isabella Delle Monache, The companion (Serradifalco Editore), proposed by Lidia Ravera
  27. Vito Di Battista, Where comets fallFeltrinelli, proposed by Maria Ida Gaeta
  28. Baldissera Di Mauro, UgoElliot, proposed by Filippo La Porta
  29. Marcello Fois, The immense distraction (Einaudi), proposed by Helena Janeczek
  30. Francesco Forlani, The Spanish friend (Exòrma), proposed by Giulio Marcon
  31. Mara Fortuna, CanariaLes Flâneurs Edizioni, proposed by Antonella Cilento
  32. Saverio Gangemi, Calùra (Rubbettino), proposed by Massimo Onofri
  33. Nicola Gardini, Daddy, Mondadori, proposed by Renata Colorni
  34. Massimo Gezzi, AdriaticGramma Feltrinelli, proposed by Laura Pugno
  35. Vittorio Giacopini, Every other time is Peace (Nutriments), proposed by Alberto Rollo
  36. Tommaso Giagni, The factory and the cherry treesPonte alle Grazie, proposed by Gioacchino De Chirico
  37. Roberto Ippolito, Wilde as ifSEM, proposed by Elisabetta Mondello
  38. Orazio Labbate, ChianaferaNN Editore, proposed by Alberto Casadei
  39. Elisabetta Liguori, The stubborn sonPiemme, proposed by Francesco Caringella
  40. Simone Lisi, The interruptions. Tentative novel about my mother (effequ), proposed by Gabriele Ametrano
  41. Giulia Lombezzi, The summer I killed my grandfatherBollati Boringhieri, proposed by Alessandra Tedesco
  42. Fabio Macaluso, I wanted a lemon tea. My life as a bipolarMarsilio, proposed by Daniele Rielli
  43. Roberto Maggiani, A man in ArgentinaThe branch and the leaf editions, proposed by Franco Buffoni
  44. Anna Mallamo, I can see it in the dark (Einaudi), proposed by Marina Valensise
  45. Michele Mari, The stone guestsEinaudi, proposed by Vittorio Lingiardi
  46. Sebastiano Martini, The noise of the worldVoland, proposed by Dario Buzzolan
  47. Laura Marzi, Shooting stars (Mondadori), proposed by Paolo Mieli
  48. Massimo Maugeri, What we do with love (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Giorgio Nisini
  49. Mota, The Reverse Light (Wojtek), proposed by Silvio Perrella
  50. Matteo Nucci, Plato. A love storyFeltrinelli, proposed by Giancarlo De Cataldo
  51. Laura Pariani, Primama (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Francesca Serafini
  52. Lorenzo Pavolini, ThousandMarsilio, proposed by Giorgio van Straten
  53. Francesco Pecoraro, The end of the world (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Gianluigi Simonetti
  54. Alcide Pierantozzi, I twist it (Einaudi), proposed by Donatella Di Pietrantonio
  55. Bianca Pitzorno, The sleepwalker (Bompiani), proposed by Roberta Mazzanti
  56. Antiniska Pozzi, You’ll die tomorrow anyway (HarperCollins), proposed by Lia Levi
  57. Christian Raimo, The invention of color (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Luciana Castellina
  58. Nicola Ravera Rafele, Cloudburst (HarperCollins), proposed by Sandra Petrignani
  59. Cecilia Rita, MantisNN Editore, proposed by Ludovica Jaus
  60. Pucci Romano, The solutionLove Edizioni, proposed by Riccardo Cavallero
  61. Elena Rui, Camus’ widowsL’Orma, proposed by Lisa Ginzburg
  62. Mariù Safier, The cue rack (FUIS editions), proposed by Massimiliano Kornmüller
  63. Piero Salabè, Damn me (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Claudia Durastanti
  64. Irene Salvatori, Not 101 yetMarcos y Marcos, proposed by Daniele Mencarelli
  65. Lodovica San Guedoro, The closed garden (Effigies), proposed by Marcello Rotili
  66. Vanni Santoni, The sleepwalking detectiveMondadori, proposed by Marco Cassini
  67. Eduardo Savarese, A little light (Alter Ego), proposed by Simona Cives
  68. Gianluigi Schiavon, Speak to me death. The secret book of the Archiginnasio (Giraldi Editore), proposed by Simonetta Bartolini
  69. Francesca Scotti, The season of empty houses (Hacca), proposed by Maria Teresa Carbone
  70. Marialaura Simeone, A big fire. Bianca Garufi (Les Flâneurs Edizioni), proposed by Giuseppe Lupo
  71. Carola Susani, The god of the people (minimum fax), proposed by Valeria Parrella
  72. Lucia Tancredi, Ersilia and the othersPonte alle Grazie, proposed by Loredana Lipperini
  73. Federico Tavola, Frontier grammarSolferino, proposed by Maria Rosa Cutrufelli
  74. Marcello F. Turno, A Love SupremeAlpes Italia, proposed by Laura Massacra
  75. Nadeesha Uyangoda, Dirty waterEinaudi, proposed by Gaia Manzini
  76. Piera Ventre, Stray starNN Editore, proposed by Romana Petri
  77. Marco Vichi, Child’s eyesGuanda, proposed by Laura Bosio
  78. Giuliana Vitali, Born in dirty water (Perrone), proposed by Marco Debenedetti
  79. Anna Voltaggio, The saint of others (Neri Pozza), proposed by Diego De Silva.

