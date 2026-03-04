The 79 novels competing for the 2026 Strega Prize

The expanded group of fiction books competing for the 80th edition of the Strega Prize has been outlined. There are 79 novels in total proposed by the Amici della Domenica, the historic core of the jury, who had until 12pm on Monday 2 February to nominate the works for the most prestigious Italian literary prize.

The next step will see the reduction of the titles to 12: the task, as usual, will fall to the Steering Committee composed of Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Melania G. Mazzucco, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi and Giovanni Solimine. The dozen will be officially announced on Wednesday 1 April, with a press conference scheduled at the Rome Chamber of Commerce, in the Hall of the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Hadrian.

The 79 novels of the 2026 Strega Prize