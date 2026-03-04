The 79 novels competing for the 2026 Strega Prize

The expanded group of fiction books competing for the 80th edition of the Strega Prize has been outlined. There are 79 novels in total proposed by the Amici della Domenica, the historic core of the jury, who had until 12pm on Monday 2 February to nominate the works for the most prestigious Italian literary prize.
The next step will see the reduction of the titles to 12: the task, as usual, will fall to the Steering Committee composed of Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Melania G. Mazzucco, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi and Giovanni Solimine. The dozen will be officially announced on Wednesday 1 April, with a press conference scheduled at the Rome Chamber of Commerce, in the Hall of the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Hadrian.
The 79 novels of the 2026 Strega Prize
- Andrea Alba, Kafka’s shadow (Arkadia), proposed by Claudio Strinati
- Giovanna Albi, The house of cardsBy Felice Edizioni, proposed by Francesca Pansa
- Fabio Andina, The inside of the clouds (Rubbettino), proposed by Gianpiero Gamaleri
- Maria Attanasio, The reverse rose (Sellerio), proposed by Ottavia Piccolo
- Ilaria Bernardini, Beloved (HarperCollins), proposed by Simonetta Sciandivasci
- Lavinia Bianca, Potential life (Gramma Feltrinelli), proposed by Fulvio Abbate
- Graziella Bonansea, You who don’t speakVanda Edizioni, proposed by Paolo Ferruzzi
- Aldo Boraschi, Diamond (Altre Voci editions), proposed by Saverio Simonelli
- Nicola Bottiglieri, Reciting «Infinity» at Cape Horn (Bertoni Editore), proposed by Mariù Safier
- Davide Bregola, Lessons from the ruins (read, write, live) (Avagliano), proposed by Emanuele Trevi
- Edith Bruck, The German friend (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Aldo Cazzullo
- Enrico Bruschi, Reverse reflexes. In the mind of Mariù Pascoli (Maschietto Editore), proposed by Maria Concetta Mattei
- Valerio Callieri, AS3 (Fandango Libri), proposed by Paolo Di Paolo
- Ilaria Camilletti, Ilaria in the jungleAccent, proposed by Fabio Geda
- Marcello Cantoni, Wind in your face (La Corte Editore), proposed by Ignazio R. Marino
- Enzo Fileno Carabba, Noah’s ark (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Antonio Riccardi
- Ermanno Cavazzoni, Story of a friendshipQuodlibet, proposed by Massimo Raffaeli
- Gaja Cenciarelli, The revolutionary and the teacherMarsilio, proposed by Serena Dandini
- Teresa Ciabatti, Donnaregina (Mondadori), proposed by Roberto Saviano
- Leonardo Colombati, There will be no more night (Mondadori), proposed by Alessandro Piperno
- Mauro Covacich, Lina and the stone (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Edoardo Nesi
- Cosimo Damiano Damato, No grace. Gramsci and Pertini, a story of imprisonment and resistance(Rai Libri), proposed by Raffaele Nigro
- Bruno Damini, The first to catch fire was Totò. The Great Story of monsù Peppino wandering chef (Minerva Edizioni), proposed by Roberto Barbolini
- Mario De Quarto, Free in the city of the popes (Marlin), proposed by Rosa Maria Grillo
- Paola Dell’Erba, Penultimate wish (Graus Edizioni), proposed by Maria Cristina Donnarumma
- Isabella Delle Monache, The companion (Serradifalco Editore), proposed by Lidia Ravera
- Vito Di Battista, Where comets fallFeltrinelli, proposed by Maria Ida Gaeta
- Baldissera Di Mauro, UgoElliot, proposed by Filippo La Porta
- Marcello Fois, The immense distraction (Einaudi), proposed by Helena Janeczek
- Francesco Forlani, The Spanish friend (Exòrma), proposed by Giulio Marcon
- Mara Fortuna, CanariaLes Flâneurs Edizioni, proposed by Antonella Cilento
- Saverio Gangemi, Calùra (Rubbettino), proposed by Massimo Onofri
- Nicola Gardini, Daddy, Mondadori, proposed by Renata Colorni
- Massimo Gezzi, AdriaticGramma Feltrinelli, proposed by Laura Pugno
- Vittorio Giacopini, Every other time is Peace (Nutriments), proposed by Alberto Rollo
- Tommaso Giagni, The factory and the cherry treesPonte alle Grazie, proposed by Gioacchino De Chirico
- Roberto Ippolito, Wilde as ifSEM, proposed by Elisabetta Mondello
- Orazio Labbate, ChianaferaNN Editore, proposed by Alberto Casadei
- Elisabetta Liguori, The stubborn sonPiemme, proposed by Francesco Caringella
- Simone Lisi, The interruptions. Tentative novel about my mother (effequ), proposed by Gabriele Ametrano
- Giulia Lombezzi, The summer I killed my grandfatherBollati Boringhieri, proposed by Alessandra Tedesco
- Fabio Macaluso, I wanted a lemon tea. My life as a bipolarMarsilio, proposed by Daniele Rielli
- Roberto Maggiani, A man in ArgentinaThe branch and the leaf editions, proposed by Franco Buffoni
- Anna Mallamo, I can see it in the dark (Einaudi), proposed by Marina Valensise
- Michele Mari, The stone guestsEinaudi, proposed by Vittorio Lingiardi
- Sebastiano Martini, The noise of the worldVoland, proposed by Dario Buzzolan
- Laura Marzi, Shooting stars (Mondadori), proposed by Paolo Mieli
- Massimo Maugeri, What we do with love (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Giorgio Nisini
- Mota, The Reverse Light (Wojtek), proposed by Silvio Perrella
- Matteo Nucci, Plato. A love storyFeltrinelli, proposed by Giancarlo De Cataldo
- Laura Pariani, Primama (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Francesca Serafini
- Lorenzo Pavolini, ThousandMarsilio, proposed by Giorgio van Straten
- Francesco Pecoraro, The end of the world (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Gianluigi Simonetti
- Alcide Pierantozzi, I twist it (Einaudi), proposed by Donatella Di Pietrantonio
- Bianca Pitzorno, The sleepwalker (Bompiani), proposed by Roberta Mazzanti
- Antiniska Pozzi, You’ll die tomorrow anyway (HarperCollins), proposed by Lia Levi
- Christian Raimo, The invention of color (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Luciana Castellina
- Nicola Ravera Rafele, Cloudburst (HarperCollins), proposed by Sandra Petrignani
- Cecilia Rita, MantisNN Editore, proposed by Ludovica Jaus
- Pucci Romano, The solutionLove Edizioni, proposed by Riccardo Cavallero
- Elena Rui, Camus’ widowsL’Orma, proposed by Lisa Ginzburg
- Mariù Safier, The cue rack (FUIS editions), proposed by Massimiliano Kornmüller
- Piero Salabè, Damn me (The ship of Theseus), proposed by Claudia Durastanti
- Irene Salvatori, Not 101 yetMarcos y Marcos, proposed by Daniele Mencarelli
- Lodovica San Guedoro, The closed garden (Effigies), proposed by Marcello Rotili
- Vanni Santoni, The sleepwalking detectiveMondadori, proposed by Marco Cassini
- Eduardo Savarese, A little light (Alter Ego), proposed by Simona Cives
- Gianluigi Schiavon, Speak to me death. The secret book of the Archiginnasio (Giraldi Editore), proposed by Simonetta Bartolini
- Francesca Scotti, The season of empty houses (Hacca), proposed by Maria Teresa Carbone
- Marialaura Simeone, A big fire. Bianca Garufi (Les Flâneurs Edizioni), proposed by Giuseppe Lupo
- Carola Susani, The god of the people (minimum fax), proposed by Valeria Parrella
- Lucia Tancredi, Ersilia and the othersPonte alle Grazie, proposed by Loredana Lipperini
- Federico Tavola, Frontier grammarSolferino, proposed by Maria Rosa Cutrufelli
- Marcello F. Turno, A Love SupremeAlpes Italia, proposed by Laura Massacra
- Nadeesha Uyangoda, Dirty waterEinaudi, proposed by Gaia Manzini
- Piera Ventre, Stray starNN Editore, proposed by Romana Petri
- Marco Vichi, Child’s eyesGuanda, proposed by Laura Bosio
- Giuliana Vitali, Born in dirty water (Perrone), proposed by Marco Debenedetti
- Anna Voltaggio, The saint of others (Neri Pozza), proposed by Diego De Silva.