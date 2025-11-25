The Abandons, the new Netflix western series about American outlaws: the trailer and when it comes out

Netflix has teamed up with “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter on a new western series titled “The Abandons.”

Set in the United States in 1850, and Sutter’s second project for Netflix after the film “The Beast”, “The Abandons” is made up of 10 episodes lasting an hour each and is part of the western genre which is rapidly expanding in the serial world but, so far, little exploited by Netflix.

“I’ve always wanted to make a western and I’ve always been fascinated by the origins of Cosa Nostra and how these Sicilian peasant families were more than marginalized by the land barons and aristocrats – says Sutter in an interview with Deadline – These families came together to defend themselves from these abusive land barons and from that taking control of those things, Cosa Nostra was born and it became the authority and the law and order of the land. I like the idea that everything came from that deep sense of loyalty to the family, the land, the city”.

What The Abandons is about

The series will focus on the story of family bonds, togetherness and sense of belonging of this group of people in a time before all the iconic outlaws we already know, like Jesse James and Billy the Kid. The plot will carry all the themes seen in Sutter’s previous work, Sons of Anarchy, from blood-soaked family feuds to the malleability of the moral code.

Who is in the cast of The Abandons?

The cast of The Abandons includes: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, Masters of the Universe: Revelation). Headey will play Fiona, described as a “strong and devoted matriarch who, unable to have children of her own, took in four orphans to start her family, Gillian Anderson, who has starred in several Netflix projects, such as The Crown, Sex Education and Scoop, and will play Constance Van Ness, a woman who inherited her husband’s mining fortune and then doubled it. Other regular cast members include Natalia Del Riego (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Lilla Belle, Aisling Franciosi (The Fall) as Trisha Van Ness, Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us) as Albert Mason, Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) as Elias Teller, Diana Silvers (Booksmart) as Dahlia Teller and Lucas Till (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Garrett Van Ness.

They are joined, with a recurring role: Clayton Cardenas (Mayans MC), Jack Doolan (Sisu), Michael Greyeys (Wild Indians), Toby Hemingway (The Covenant), Michael Huisman (Game of Thrones), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Jonathan Koensgen (FUBAR), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Marisi Ornstein (Sons of Anarchy), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Haig Sutherland (The Flash), Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (Night Raiders), Katelyn Wells (Ginny & Georgia) and Sarah Grace White (Grey’s Anatomy).

The Abandons: the trailer

When The Abandons comes out on Netflix

“The Abandons” arrives on Netflix on December 4, 2025.