The absurd lynching suffered by Serena Mazzini and the bullets on Instagram

Culture

The absurd lynching suffered by Serena Mazzini and the bullets on Instagram

The absurd lynching suffered by Serena Mazzini and the bullets on Instagram

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How to go back in time with Google Earth with satellite photos and historical images
The absurd lynching suffered by Serena Mazzini and the bullets on Instagram
What is the micronation of Önneköp in Sweden and because it has a flag with a cup and a cuckoo