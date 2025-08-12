The absurdity of opposing the international man of man





Although few know it, there is an international day dedicated to men on November 19th. It is a day when it should be raised on male issues, from physical and mental health to divorces, to work, to the consequences of the gender role. The initiatives in this sense are very few in Italy, for reasons that we have long known: men are spoken only as violent, sexist and privileged.

FDI enters more and more in male issues

The only party that for some time has been carrying out the counter -current choices in the field of gender issues is brothers of Italy, which on several occasions, locally, has spent the opening of branches and for the insertion of male problems within equal opportunities. Just regarding November 19, the Councilor for Equal Opportunities of Senigallia (Ancona), Cinzia Petetta, made an not very popular decision: to celebrate the day through a conference. His reasons are very reasonable and represent an example of opening and equality: he repeats several times that it is not a contrast with the days dedicated to women, but to devote attention to a part of the population (i.e. citizens) mostly ignored.

Impossible that the feminist world does not protest

Despite this, as usual, the world of the Democratic Party and popular feminism arises: unheard of and dangerous to equate tragic events and long political battles (8 March and 25 November) to the quisquilies of the males. Of course, nobody has equated them, but this is the refrain that is always recited on these occasions: if we talk about male issues we are diminishing the female ones.

But Petetta doesn’t seem to be a person who succumbs easily. He kept the point and did not backward a millimeter, reiterating that there is no race to those who suffer more and that it is right to spread awareness even among men. Among other things, this is one of the things on which the victim’s feminism beats more: men must abandon their gender role, which is toxic and violent. It is not clear then why an initiative that has among the objectives to discuss this gender role is considered dangerous and outrageous.

Illogical motivations heard a thousand times

The reasons given by the opponents appear more and more ridiculous, always the same slogans in which, almost liturgically, a completely illogical principle is repeated (talking about men = to diminish women) that we simply should take for good.

It is like an automatic opposition reaction that has no real reflection at the base, as well as being an index of intolerance and sexism. And in the meantime, consequently, Fdi begins to cover that space left empty by the left: those citizens abandoned and ignored by those who should have everyone’s suffering at heart, and wanting to build a society made of collaboration and dialogue.

Are they exploitation?

The party is accused of exploiting these themes to oppose feminism, the exclusive property of the left (instead of being ecumenical, as in theory it should). Perhaps it is true, even if you do not understand why all the pompous declarations and the hammering events on female issues are not exploitation; But in the meantime, a man victim of violence or in difficulty after a separation or crushed by responsibilities perhaps begins to think that someone cares about him. And it will not go to look if it is the right or left: it will turn to those who are willing to listen to it. Instrumental or not, these are concrete actions, which can improve people’s lives. We do not complain, then, if only a lot of speaking is attributed to the left without any substance.

The evolution sooner or later comes

The history of the lower importance of male struggles begins to tire; The increasingly exasperated and often crazy anti-man rhetoric enchants less people than before; And the voices that rise against this attitude become numerous. Misandric feminism begins more and more to seem an anachronistic residue, as a religion that insists on wanting to exist despite having made its time.