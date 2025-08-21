The “advanced privacy” function of WhatsApp has nothing to do with the AI: here’s what it really is for

No, the function “Advanced privacy” or “Improved privacy” Of WhatsApp it is unable to prevent access of Metaai to user chats, as stated in one Sant’Antonio chain which has been circulating for several days on the messaging platform. In short, do not believe those who tell you that you need to activate the setting called “Improved Privacy” to prevent Metai from reading your conversations, recover your contacts and sensitive data from your device. Let’s clarify that The function exists, but has no relationship with artificial intelligence. The “advanced privacy of chat” (this is its complete official name, and not “improved privacy”) serves rather to limit what participants in a chat (single or group) can do with the content shared inside it, preventing photos, videos, files and messages can be downloaded or exported by human users outside of the chat. In other words, protects confidentiality within the group itself, does not defend against alleged “invasions” of the AI.

Furthermore, your personal conversations remain protected by end-to-end encryption, which prevents both in Meta (the company owner of WhatsApp) and his Ai to read them. This means that no artificial intelligence can open, archive or store your private messages.

What really is the advanced privacy of WhatsApp and the false beliefs about the AI

The Sant’Antonio chains on WhatsApp There have always been more or less they all work in the same way: they leverage fears related to complex themesas in this case artificial intelligence, and mix them with authentic information to make the narrative more credible. In the message that more and more users are reaching on WhatsApp we read:

From today the Ai available on WhatsApp has access to all chats. All participants in a group chat can/must activate the “improved privacy” option. Otherwise, artificial intelligence can open group messages, see phone numbers and even recover personal information from the phone, even in private chats.

It is true that in Europe Meta introduced its AI in its platforms last March, and it is also true that there is an approach called “Advanced chat privacy”. It is false, however, to argue that activating this last setting serves to block meta ai. The option, accessible by opening the chat or group settings and selecting the corresponding item, prevents you from saving, exporting or submitting shared content in chat.

However, many of you wonder what I destroy can really do on WhatsApp. The answer is simple: on your chat the artificial intelligence of Meta cannot do anything. The conversations are protected by end-to-end encryption. Simplifying to the maximum, this means that when you send a message, this is transformed into an encrypted code on your device, travels into an illegible form and is deciphered only on the recipient’s phone. Not even WhatsApp or Meta can view its content. The discussion for Facebook and Instagram is different, where Meta Ai can use public data, such as posts and comments, to train their models, unless you have exercised the right of opposition through the appropriate form.

And the “summary of messages” function of the messaging app?

A point that may have generated confusion concerns the experimentation, by WhatsApp, of one Function called “Summary of messages”currently available only in English and not yet active in Italy. This allows to summarize the content of the group chat with the AI. But even in this case the messages are not read from destination or from its Ai: a technology called is used “Private processing”which allows you to generate the summary without the information coming out of the protected environment. It is important not to confuse support tools like this with the idea, incorrect, that the “spii” directly in our chats.