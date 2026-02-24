The Alcolock becomes official, the list of installers has been published: doubts about its use

THE’Alcolock it becomes official and enters the operational phase, after the Ministry of Transport has published the list of official models and authorized workshops on the Motorist Portal. The device, in reality, was Already become obligatory with the new Traffic Laws – entered into force in November 2024 – but, until now, the installation and use methods had not been established.

The goal of Alcolock, however, is always the same: discourage who was caught driving with blood alcohol values ​​above the normthe so-called “repeat drivers”. Specifically, use for 2 years is mandatory for those who have been sanctioned for a blood alcohol level over 0.8g/lyears going up to 3 for values ​​beyond 1.5 g/l.

Despite the start of this operational phase, many problems still remain doubts on how to use and, above all, how to install.

Doubts about how to use the Alcolock

The Alcolock is an electronic device that works like a breathalyzer integrated into the carwhich prevents it from turning on when the driver has a blood alcohol level above zero. This means that before starting the car, the driver will have to blow into the device (changing the disposable mouthpiece each time): if complete sobriety is confirmed, then the car engine will start.

At this point, the doubt that arises concerns precisely the methods of use: according to the new Highway Code (art.125, paragraphs 3-ter and 3-quater), all drivers who have the codes 68 (“No Alcohol”) and 69 (“Drive only with Alcolock”) on their license and who, therefore, have been caught driving with an blood alcohol level higher than 0.8 g/l.

The problem is that in the case of a family unit, the use of the Alcolock becomes complicated: if for sanctioned drivers there tolerance is equal to zerowhile for all others the blood alcohol level is set at a limit of 0.5 g/l.

However, considering that the device physically blocks the engine from starting if it registers that the limit is exceeded, this obliges all members of the family (or anyone else using the car) to comply with a blood alcohol level of 0 g/leven when a higher value is permitted for them.

In short, the fact is that the Alcolock remains a device connected to the car and not to the sanctioned driver, thus going to influence anyone who drives that vehicle.

Cost, compatible car models and official installers

To be considered, then, there is also the question of installation which, let’s remember, is completely the responsibility of the driver and the cost of which is around 2,000 euros.

In recent months, in fact, the biggest doubts concerned the car models compatible with the Alcolock, with the risk that the breathalyzer could not be installed on older cars. With the publication of the official list, these doubts have been partially resolved, although they remain different criticality.

As reported on the Motorist Portal, in fact, the device Zaldy Alcolock is compatible with all car models (internal combustion engines, hybrid engines, electric propulsion systems): the problem is that, at the moment, they are only 3 authorized workshops to install this device, located respectively in Turin, Pisa and Varese.

Clearly, as also specified in the document, the list is being updated and it is therefore certain that the list will increase. However, even in the case of the second authorized Alcolock brand (Breatech Alcolock B1000), the issue arises again: the Ministry has indicated only 75 official installers for the entire Italian territorymost of which are located in Northern Italy (particularly between Milan, Lodi and Vigevano). Central and Southern Italy are only covered from a workshop in Rome, one in Perugia and one in Bari. This brand, among other things, unlike the previous one, is not compatible with all cars, with the models specified in this list.

Finally, to all these considerations there is a question of free competition: for the moment, in fact, there are only two Alcolock manufacturers authorized by the Ministry of Transport for the installation and maintenance of the device.