The Amerigo Vespucci concludes his world tour in Genoa: all the stages of the school ship

The Amerigo Vespucci ship in Venice.



After a journey by sea around the world, the school ship Amerigo Vespuccithe oldest ship of the Navy Military Italianreturns to our country by concluding his tour Lasting almost two years: the historic sailing ship, sailed from Genoa on 1 July 2023 will return you on 10 June 2025, on the occasion of the Navy day. On his last tour, the Amerigo Vespucci sailed in the waters of 5 different continentsreaching dozens of ports in more than 30 countries around the world, from Capo Horn to the Suez canal, crossing the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

The stages of the 2023-2025 tour of the Amerigo Vespucci ship

After about twenty years from his first world tour (May 2022-September 2003), the floating embassy of Made in Italy started from Genoa on July 1, 2023 to circumnavigate the globe once again. The journey, which lasted almost two years, took place with numerous stages in all the continents of the planet with the exception of Antarctica:

1 July 2023, Genoa (departure from Italy); 4-7 July 2023, Marseille (France); 19-22 July 2023, There Palmas (Spain); July 29-August 2023, Dakar (Senegal); 4-6 August 2023, Praia (Chief green); August 28-September 2, 2023, Holy Domingo (Dominican Rep.); 7-10 September 2023, Cartagena (Colombia); 18-19 September 2023, Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago); 4-10 October 2023, Fortaleza (Brazil); 22-26 October 2023, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); November 4, 2023-13 March 2024, There Platform (Argentina); 14-16 March 2024, Montevideo (Uruguay); 17-21 March 2024, Buenos Aires (Argentina); 1-4 April 2024, Ushuaia-Punta Arenas (Argentina-Cile); April 28-May 2 2024, Valparaiso (Chile); 12-15 May 2024, Callao (Peru); 22-23 May 2024, Puero Ayora (Ecuador); 29 May-3 June 2024, Balm (Panama); 18-23 June 2024, Puero Vallarta (Mexico); 3-8 July 2024, Los Angeles (USA); 24-28 July 2024, Honolulu (Hawaii); 26-30 August 2024, Tokyo (Japan); 14-18 September 2024, Manila (Philippines); 5-7 October 2024, Darwin (Australia); 24-28 October 2024, Singapore (Singapore); 1-2 November 2024, Belawan (Indonesia); 6-10 November 2024, Phuket (Thailand); November 28-December 2, 2024, Mumbai (India); 7-9 December 2024, Karachi (Pakistan); 17-22 December 2024, Doha (Qatar); 27-31 December 2024, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates); 8-12 January 2025, Mascate (Oman); 27-31 January 2025, Gedda (Saudi Arabia); 6-8 February 2025, Aqaba (Jordan); 12-18 February 2025, Alexandria of Egypt (Egypt).

Crossing the strait Suez canalthe Amerigo Vespucci returned to the basin of Mediterranean In the first months of 2025, opening the last phase of the tour, the Mediterranean one, in fact.

1-4 March 2025, Trieste (Italy); 27-31 March 2025, Venice (Italy); 1-3 April 2025, Ancona (Italy); 4-6 April 2025, Ortona (Italy); 8-11 April 2025, Daggent (Albania); 12-15 April 2025, Toasts (Italy); 16-22 April 2025, Taranto (Italy); 23-24 April 2025, Crotone (Italy); 25-29 April 2025, There Valley (Malta); April 30-May-May 2025, Port Empedocle (Italy); 5-7 May 2025, Reggio Calabria (Italy); 8-11 May 2025, Palermo (Italy); 13-16 May 2025, Naples (Italy); 19-22 May 2025, Cagliari (Italy); 24-27 May 2025, Gaeta (Italy); May 28-June 3, 2025, Civitavecchia (Italy); 4-8 June 2025, Livorno (Italy); 10-15 June 2025, Genoa (Italy); 16-22 June, There Spice (Italy).

The return to Genoa is scheduled for June 10, the day of the Navy, is accompanied by an important ceremony with the presence of the President of the RepublicSergio Mattarella, the escort of numerous military and civil boats and the performance of the famous Frecce tricolori.

After this last stage, the sailing ship will return to La Speziaat the appearance base for the rest and maintenance period.

During his long journey between Mari and Oceani, the Amerigo Vespucci, in addition to the historic function of ship school For official students of the Italian Navy he played the role of ambassador cultural Representing our country and Made in Italy, welcoming thousands of visitors on board and promoting Italian excellence through the “Village Italia”, a traveling review of art, cuisine, innovation and cultural exchange. On the occasion of the return to the Mediterranean, the project took the name of “Village in Italy”, with a series of events and activities dedicated to Italians.

The tour of the Italian Navy ship: duration and kilometers traveled

The duration of this last tour, considering both the “world” and the Mediterranean stages, was of 23 months and 10 days. A long period during which the School ship of the Navy carried out more than 30 stops in the ports of almost as many countries in 5 different continents: Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania. The total distance traveled was approximately 40,000 nautical mileswhich correspond roughly to 74,000 kilometers navigation. If we consider that the circumference of the earth at the point of maximum extension, that is, at the level of the equator, it is approximately 40,000 kilometersthe Amerigo Vespucci, during his tour, went around the globe almost twice!