The announcement of Disney+: Beasts streaming with all seasons

Culture

The announcement of Disney+: Beasts streaming with all seasons

Disney+ announces that Beasts, the program created and conducted by Francesca Fagnani produced by Fremantle, enters the platform.

Beasts, the previews

Amanda Lear, Micaela Ramazzotti And Zeudi Di Palma they were guests of the first episode of the new season. In her face-to-face meetings, Francesca Fagnani confronts, without discounts, characters from the world of entertainment, customs and news. Different guests willing to get involved and answer the presenter’s clear, direct and often irreverent questions. This year a new format will also be inaugurated which involves ordinary people sitting on the stool and being interviewed by the journalist. As usual, there will be the closing theme with all the guests’ off-air performances, which over the years has become one of the most awaited moments by the public.

Beasts, the production

Beasts is a program by Francesca Fagnani. Written with Fabio Pastrello, Errico Buonanno, Francesca Filiasi, Valdo Gamberutti, Antonio Pascale, with the collaboration of Chiara Capuani. Directed by Mauro Stancati.

Beasts, when it comes out on Disney+

Beasts it is available on Disney+ from April 8th, with the first episode of the new season and all the previous nine seasons. The new episodes will arrive in streaming on Disney+, in the RaiPlay branded collection, after having been broadcast the evening before, at 9.20pm on Rai 2.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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