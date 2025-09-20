“The atomic refuge”, on Netflix, will glue you to the screen





There is a reason why “The Carta House” has become a world phenomenon. It was a series capable of translating, in images, the emotional, visual, themes of the public in a precise historical moment. And the same thing manages to do “The Atomic Refuge”, the new Spanish Netflix series available from September 19th.

What do these two titles have in common? Behind their creation there is the brilliant mind of Álex Pina, the producer, screenwriter, Spanish director Dad of many of the greatest successes of the small screen in recent years including the paper house, Sky Rojo, Berlin.

The atomic refuge: the plot, in short

Imagining an imminent nuclear threat, “the atomic refuge” tells the story of a group of millionaires that takes refuge in an anti -Tomic bunker, created as if it were a luxury hotel, where you can survive, with all the aging, for ten years. I courses inside due to an incoming nuclear war, these very rich women and men find themselves living underground and will be forced to face their inner demons, the cracks of their relationships, the ghosts of their past and the drastic changes that the new reality in which they find themselves will bring inside and outside of them.

A series that is not afraid of being shamelessly frank

Get ready to be literally kidnapped by this series that manages to perfectly tell the main fears of modern man and bangs in the face, with surprising frankness, harsh truths about love, family relationships, betrayal, money, life and also on death without the fear of being politically incorrect.

“The atomic refuge” is a rhythmic, captivating and pleasantly bold series. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty, to dare with a pitch of imagination but not so far from our reality and play with twists and turns that literally leave you speechless.

From the first episode, the “magical” touch of àlex Pina is recognized behind this title that already promises to be a success and the new serial obsession of the Netflix audience or, at least, of all lovers of this kind of thriller.

The way this series tells love, its illusions, its internal dynamics, its failures, is beautiful and the precise portrait that offers the various “types” of men and women is very interesting.

“The atomic refuge” is a really nice surprise that Netflix gives us in this period and is a title that manages to put together all the adrenaline of the thriller, the depth of the dramatic series and the ironic spirit of the comedy with all the charm of the story Mystery and also a pinch of vena soap. A mixture of genres that works great.

VOTE: 7.5