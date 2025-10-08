It literally glued us to the screen with a gripping, deep, romantic dystopian story but above all full of twists and turns and now we can’t wait to find out whether or not it will have a second season. Let’s talk about “The Nuclear Shelter”, the Spanish Netflix thriller that imagined life inside a luxury anti-atomic bunker where a group of rich people took refuge after the threat of a nuclear attack.

Behind this story there is a name that has become iconic in the serial world, that of Alex Pina, creator of the phenomenon “La Casa de Papel” and its spin-off “Berlin” who has once again demonstrated that he knows what the right key is to enter the hearts of the public.

But after having seen the first season of “The Nuclear Shelter” and having witnessed its ending that leaves everything hanging, we couldn’t help but wonder if there will be and when “The Nuclear Shelter 2” will be released. Here’s what we know so far.

The nuclear shelter: the review

Will there be nuclear shelter 2?

To date, we have no confirmation on the return of this series on Netflix but one thing is certain: Alex Pina already had a continuation of the story in mind having left everything pending in its ending. But will there be “The Nuclear Shelter 2”? Or will this series join the many Netflix cancellations in recent years?

We know that to choose whether or not to continue with its projects, Netflix is ​​based on a calculation of ratings in the first 28 days after the series aired. Having only been released last September 19th, there is still time to understand whether “The nuclear shelter” will get a renewal or not. It all depends on the number of views of the title and whether this equals or exceeds the investment made in the project. We’ll see what happens but, to be honest, we hope that this title can have its own continuation, even if only to give an ending to a story that is still too open.

The nuclear shelter: cast, trailer, plot

The Atomic Shelter 2: when does it come out on Netflix?

If it were to be renewed, “The Nuclear Shelter” could be released on Netflix between the end of 2026 and 2027.