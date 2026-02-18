The avalanche: a film about the Rigopiano tragedy arrives on Netflix

“The Avalanche” will soon arrive on Netflix, a film that will tell the story of the tragedy of Rigopiano, the avalanche which, on 18 January 2017 on the slopes of the Gran Sasso in Abruzzo, destroyed the Rigopiano hotel, trapping staff and guests inside with a tragic toll of twenty-nine victims and eleven survivors.

After a documentary, a docuseries “And then the silence” edited by Pablo Trincia and a podcast also by Trincia, the first fiction film on this terrible news story arrives on Netflix which will see actors such as Andrea Lattanzi, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Edoardo Pesce in the cast.

Elisa Amoruso is directing while she is behind the screenplay Leonardo Fasoli. “The Avalanche is a CAMFILM production but let’s find out everything we know so far about this new Netflix project.

The avalanche: the video announcement









Spot





The avalanche: the plot

An elegant mountain hotel, surrounded by snow, becomes the scene of an unexpected tragedy: an avalanche overwhelms the Rigopiano hotel, in the heart of Abruzzo, trapping 40 people, including guests and staff, under tons of snow. While the survivors fight for their lives among the rubble, a race against time begins outside the hotel to bring them to safety.

The avalanche: the cast

In the cast of the film we find: Andrea Lattanzi, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Edoardo Pesce, Barbara Chichiarelli, Lorenzo Aloi, Carlotta Gamba, Mario Sgueglia, Pierluigi Gigante, Lorenzo Tamburrino, Selene Caramazza, Francesco Di Leva.

The Avalanche: when it comes out on Netflix

Filming on the film has just begun so “The Avalanche” will be released on Netflix soon.