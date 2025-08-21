"The ballad of a small player": When the new Netflix film with Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton comes out

The ballad of a little player “, the new thriller by Edward Berger, director of” Conclave “and” Nothing new on the western front “with a stellar cast composed of Colin Farrell, Fala Chen and Tilda Swinton, arrives on Netflix. But let’s find out what we have to expect and when it comes out on the streaming platform.

The ballad of a small player: the plot

Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) hides in Macao and spends day and night in the casinos, drinking heavily and playing the little money that remained. While trying in every way to cope with rapidly increasing debts, he receives an anchor of salvation from the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), the employee of a casino with his secrets.

But at his heels there is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton), a private investigator ready to put him in front of what he is fleeing. While Doyle tries to reach salvation, the boundaries of reality begin to tighten around him.

The ballad of a small player: the cast

In the cast of the film there are: Colin Farrell like Lord Doyle, Fala Chen who interprets Dao ming e Tilda Swinton like Blithe.

The ballad of a small player: when it comes out

“The ballad of a little player” comes out on Netflix on October 29, 2025.

The ballad of a small player: the teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMTSTTAE4S0undefined