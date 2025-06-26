The Bear 4 is the best view on TV for a long time





There are TV series that are forgotten as soon as the tail titles of the last episode of the season start to scroll. And there are series that, even if we do not remember all the details of the old episodes, remain impressed in our memory and, we would dare to say, in our soul. The Bear, for millions of people all over the world, including us, is part of the second category.

And if the first season had taken a little bit everyone abruptly, and if in the second and third our expectations were almost too high, The Bear 4, streaming on Disney+ from June 26 with all ten episodes of this (not least, if you had some fears) new season, is simply magnificent, sumptuous, perfect, perhaps even better than the first. Before explaining why we liked it so much, let’s summarize the plot of The Bear 4, with some minimum spoilers (you are warned).

What The Bear 4 is about

At the end of the third season, the Review of the Chicago Tribune had been released which, although not completely rubbing The Bear, had underlined culinary dissonances and a chaotic atmosphere that prejudiced the excellent food prepared by the staff directed by chefs Carmic Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edibiri), who was already at a crossroads, having to choose if Accepting Adam Shapiro’s proposal (the actor is also called Adam Shapiro) to become the chef of his future restaurant or remain in that magnificent cage of crazy that is The Bear.

The sowing criticism and the situation in the balance of Syd are therefore added to an already unprecedented economic situation, also due to some menu choices of Carmic unnecessarily expensive, with Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) and Computer (Brian Koppelman) forced to give an ultimatum to our heroes. But Carrmy is convinced that he can get the Michelin star and thus reverse the route of the fate of their beloved restaurant.

Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Natalie (Abby Elliott), the “Jeff” Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), the pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce), the sommelier Sweps (Corey Hendrix), the Fak (Matty Matheson and Ricky Staffieri) and also the old Hebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) The Bear, and during the season we will also see how the sentimental and personal relationships of all the main and secondary characters evolve: there will be room for Mamma Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), the brother -in -law Pete (Chris Witaske), the cousin Michelle and her husband Stevie, Claire, the ex -wife of Richie, Tiff (Gillian Jacobs), with Frank (Josh Hartnett) and the little Eva, For all those who have seen each other in past seasons (in particular the 2×06, that of lunch with Berzatto, who would be useful to go over again) and even for someone who had so far been named so far. What will happen, of course, we do not reveal it here, but for more details you can scrutinize the official trailer, at the bottom of this review. First, however, we want to say our opinion on The Bear 4.

Our judgment on The Bear 4: simply a masterpiece

We do not think of such a fully beautiful season of a TV series since the time, precisely, of The Bear’s debut, and if we specifically go about the fourth seasons you have to go back at least at the time of Game of Thrones.

The Bear 4 is a perfect season from every point of view. There are dozens of shots that should be printed and hung in the living room; There is a head -skinned soundtrack (personally we cheered when Stay Young of Oasis started); There are dialogues of a ferocious crudeness and scenes that will move even the toughest.

We would not have sincerely mentioning an episode, a member of the cast, but perhaps not even a single moment of The Bear 4 that is not of an exceptionally high level, such as to clearly overlook the television panorama of recent years.

Not to mention the guest stars of the world of cuisine, with a compulsory quote for Christopher Zucchero who in fact is the owner of the true The Beef of Chicago who inspired this series.

Every single element of The Bear 4 contributes to raising this season, and this series, to the rank of authentic masterpiece, a show that will remain memorable in the years to come and that will inspire who knows how many professionals both of catering and cinema and TV.

Personally, we immediately loved The Bear for how he managed to make the tension and frenzy that, for family reasons, we had seen with our eyes in the kitchen of a restaurant. As we all started saying “yes, chef” even at home, when our wife told us to add a drizzle of oil in the salad.

In the meantime, The Bear team has become a family presence, even with all its defects, and after four seasons we all feel a little of the Berzatto, or at least of the “adoptive” cousins ​​like Richie. And now, like every year, at the end of the vision of the last episode, we just have to wait for next season.

Rating: 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4kmtelrgu4