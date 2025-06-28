The Bear 4, the explanation of the season finale of the Cult series of Disney+

The fourth season of The Bear, released on June 26 on Disney+ with all his ten episodes, ended with another “Cliffhanger”, as happened already in the past seasons, which suggests an uncertain future for The Bear, understood as the restaurant created by Carmy Berzatto and Sydney Adamu. To put ideas in order and clarify some important points, also in view of the next season, we have drawn up this explanation of the ending of The Bear 4, to understand which it is necessary to go back to the previous episodes. Obviously if you have not completed the season, stop there, because there are all the necessary spoilers to follow.

The premises of the ending of The Bear 4

To understand the ending of this magnificent season of The Bear you have to take a few steps back. First of all, towards the conclusion of the third episode, when Carmon goes to find Claire and the two have a liberating discussion, in which Claire makes Carmon understand that he tends to sabotage the beautiful things he has. After the excuses of the case, Carrmy goes to Claire’s house (and Kelly, Ted Fak’s girlfriend) and calls the brother-in-law Pete, asking him to make a change from the Bear contract.

We then move on to the fifth episode, when Carmic and Syd finally have a time to speak and clarify. Carrmy begins to say that she made changes to the contract, but at that moment, before she can explain to her exactly what she changed, Natalie arrives with little Sophie and the dialogue between the two chefs is interrupted.

Subsequently, to remember is also a moment of the sixth episode, when Syd is in the hospital by his dad who had a heart attack: after vents with Claire, Syd calls Carrmy and says “I appreciate you”, literally “I appreciate you”, he says “I too” and the two greet each other. Immediately after, Carrmy’s cell phone rings again, and is Adam Shapiro.

At that moment Adam has not yet received the definitive no from Syd, who will instead arrive at the eighth episode, after the wonderful parenthesis of Tiff and Frank’s wedding in the seventh episode, marked by the appearance of the legendary Francine Fak, played by Brie Larson, and the wonderful scene under a (very high) table to border on the little Eva frightened at the idea of ​​dancing with the step. But let’s go back to the season finale.

As The Bear 4 ends

A last detail that perhaps not everyone has caught in the first episodes of the season is the speech that Natalie makes to the brother Carrmy, when he tells him to wonder if he really has the passion that animated him at the beginning.

And the answer is obviously no, because in fact in the season of the season Carrmy explains to Syd (and then Richie) that his intention is to help definitively raise the restaurant before going into “pension” and leaving The Bear to Syd and Nat in the company with Uncle Jimmy and Computer.

The latter, however, understood that the The Beef franchise could be the economic turning point for the company, and must convince Jimmy who instead is reluctant to listen to him. But we are sure that computer will make himself heard.

Returning to Syd and Carrmy, EA Richie that intervenes, their comparison serves Carmic to apologize for her destructive behavior. And also to clarify with Richie on his feelings of guilt for Mikey’s death, when he confesses that, as Lee had seen, he had been to his brother’s funeral but he had left before being seen by everyone. We will therefore see in season 5 of The Bear how things will evolve for the restaurant and for those who give life.