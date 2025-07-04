The Bear 5 will be there: the first advances on the next season of Disney’s cult series+

As we had easily foreseen, the cult and culinary TV series The Bear was renewed by FX, as announced by the president of the broadcaster John Landrgaf, for a fifth season. A few days after the release of The Bear 4 on Hulu and (in Italy) on Disney+, therefore, it is official: The Bear 5 will be there.

“Year after year, Chris Storer, the producers, the cast and the troupe have made The Bear one of the best shows. We are enthusiastic about the fact that they will continue to tell this magnificent story” are the words with which Landgaf has confirmed the renewal of the series. So here’s what you need to know about next season.

The cast of The Bear 5

The cast of the series confirmed, with Jeremy Allen White (Carmic), Ayo Edibiri (Syd) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) protagonists together with Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurrent roles.

The beloved and rewarded FX series was created by Christopher Storer, who is the Executive Producer together with Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer is the Co-Executive Producer and the Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

What will happen in The Bear 5

In the final of The Bear 4, Carrmy decided to leave the restaurant in Syd and Natalie (in society with Uncle Jimmy and computer) in order not to damage it more with her destructive behavior. Syd did not take it well, even if Carrmy promised her that before leaving it will help her to bring out The Bear from the debts and give it more serene perspectives, and then Syd claimed that in the company you will also enter Richie.

We will therefore see if and how Carrmy will really leave the restaurant he has created, if Syd will carry it on until he reaches the coveted Michelin star and if the The Beef franchise suggested by Consultant Albert in Jew and will be able to make the gastronomic activity of the Berzatto and their friends economically Florida.

When The Bear 5 comes out

Season 5 of the Christopher Storer series will return punctual in 2026, thus confirming the trend that saw a new season of the series out every year. When there is more precise information, we will update in detail the release date of The Bear 5.