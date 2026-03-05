The Beauty: the shock finale of Ryan Murphy’s series (spoilers)

“The Beauty” has come to an end. After its debut last January 22nd, the thriller series on the obsession with beauty, created by the genius of Ryan Murphy, has just aired the last two episodes of its first chapter. A strong, shocking ending with a cliffhanger that fans of the series hope will be explained in a subsequent chapter, not yet confirmed for now.

The Beatuy: the review

But how does “The Beauty” end? What happens in the last episode? Here is the explanation of the ending of “The Beauty” but, if you haven’t seen the series yet, don’t continue so as not to ruin the surprise.

The Beauty ending, explained

(SPOILER WARNING!)

The ending of “The Beauty” was able to truly leave us speechless. The tycoon Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher), creator of the virus that makes perfect, called “The Beauty”, finds himself having to make a terrible decision: to block its production due to the brutal consequences on many of the patients which have led to many complaints against him (a girl has become a monster, an adult a child, etc.).

Plus he’s in crisis over what happened to his wife (Isabella Rossellini). The woman, after one of her children injected her with the “The Beauty” virus without her knowledge, attempted suicide and is now dying.

Byron’s son, however, does not want his father to close the production of The Beauty and wants to take over at the top of the company so, to dominate him, he allies himself with his enemy and Byron’s former colleague who has created an antidote to the virus that promises to cancel its effects. Testing it for the first time is Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) who, after being infected by the virus, became a 9-year-old boy.

The series ends with Madsen’s transformation after taking the antidote: but did it work or not? We won’t know until season two.

Will The Beauty 2 be there?

The Beauty 2: the first theories on the plot

As for the plot of “The Beauty 2” it will certainly pick up from the ending of the first chapter, showing us, once and for all, what the effect of the antidote was on Cooper. Is it really possible to go back after being infected by the virus? And after having experienced the experience of being young and beautiful forever, who will decide to go back to their unhappy life?

These will be the themes covered and we will also understand whether Byron’s wife will return to her age or, simply, survive or not.