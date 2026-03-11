The best dystopian TV series to watch on Prime Video

Although dystopia is, by definition, the negative of utopia, dystopian TV series particularly attract us precisely because of the reflections on the negative aspects of a society in which we recognize some defects of our own.

Prime Video, in recent years, has invested heavily in TV series of this genre, meeting the public’s favor with increasingly spectacular (and expensive) productions. If you are wandering around Amazon’s streaming platform looking for a dystopian TV series, we try to come to your aid with our suggestions, excluding series canceled before the finale (such as The Peripheral and Electric Girls) and referring you to our reviews and explanations to find out more.

Upload (complete series, 4 seasons)

What is apparently just a comedy series with a “technological” idea is instead a textbook dystopian series. Upload talks about a world in which, before dying and paying more or less exorbitant amounts, you can transfer your consciousness, your soul into a virtual reality where you can spend eternity, even being able to communicate (and have virtual sex) with the living, in short with those who live in the real world. But beyond the comedic tones, Upload is a satire of the distortions caused by contemporary capitalism.

The Boys (5 seasons)

The Boys is one of Prime Video’s most famous series, but if you need an introduction, know that The Boys (taken from a series of comics) talks about a world in which not only do there exist many superheroes, famous both locally and worldwide, but there is a company that manages their real business, including films at the cinema and operational interventions. Everything is beautiful, isn’t it? No, because the ones we need to be most afraid of are superheroes and the company that manages them. Luckily, there is a group of real heroes without powers to oppose them, our Boys.

Gen V (2 seasons)

We remain in the universe of The Boys with this youth spinoff series, in which a group of young supers who attend Godolkin University discover the atrocities that have always characterized Vought. And the kids also have the opportunity to get to know the most famous superheroes, from Homelander to Starlight: indeed, to fully understand The Boys, viewing Gen V is mandatory.

Fallout (2 seasons)

Set in the world of the famous Bethesda video game series, Fallout tells of a dystopian future that seems to derive from the 1950s. The world has been devastated by a nuclear war: the luckiest have taken refuge in bunkers, or rather in underground Vaults, while what remains of the world population gets by as best they can on a planet infested with radiation and mutated creatures.

Hunters (complete series 2 seasons)

The second and final season has just been released, but we won’t give you any spoilers. We limit ourselves to presenting this series which is not set in the future, but is dystopian because it starts from historical facts – i.e. the ways in which the USA secretly welcomed many Nazi scientists after the end of the Second World War – to talk about a world in which a Fourth Reich risks being born. If another series comes to mind, try reading further ahead (or further back), because here a group of heroes without powers intervene who go to avenge wrongs. And leading these hunters is a character played by Al Pacino, who alone is worth the watch.

The Handmaid’s Tale (6 seasons)

The Handmaid’s Tale it is produced by MGM (an Amazon company) for Hulu (a Disney company), but in Italy it premieres on Timvision and only months later the seasons are uploaded to Prime, and the last one on MGM+. The series is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, but it went much further than the source text, as the most faithful viewers, including us, know. In any case, if you don’t know it, it talks about an America governed by a congregation of pseudo-religious maniacs who have created a society that enslaves the few fertile women left in the world, who become handmaids of the families of the powerful.

The Man in the High Castle (complete series, 4 seasons)

And here is the other possible reference to Hunterswith this now historic dystopian Prime Video TV series already concluded (not very well, in our opinion) for four years, which explains the lack of a dedicated review (but we already recommended it to you some time ago). In this case the Nazis actually won the war, and divided the United States with their ally Japan. But someone tries to resist, despite everything. As for the identity of the man in the high castle who gives the series its title, we won’t tell you anything.

Fringe (complete series 5 seasons)

An FBI agent is forced to work with an institutionalized scientist and his son to rationalize a storm of unexplained phenomena.

Loop (complete miniseries 1 season)

Inspired by the astonishing paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Loop explores the perplexing vicissitudes of those who live above the Loop, a machine built with the purpose of solving and exploring the mysteries of the universe, making possible what was previously only science fiction.