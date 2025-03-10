The best German series of Netflix (most beautiful than the Americans)

We are always attracted to the great American giants, by popular titles, those that are advertised more or that become viral on social media but on Netflix there are spectacular series that often remain unknown or are not chosen only because they are made in languages ​​other than English or Italian. We are talking about the German series, in our opinion the best serial products on the market and small masterpieces that are able to go beyond the usual plots always a little all the same. In recent years Netflix has given us pearls with some German series who have really been able to capture our attention and give us stories that will remain forever in our memory. If you want to find out which are the most beautiful German series that have nothing to envy to American titles, this article is for you. And now, you just have to choose one.

My favorite

My favor without a doubt confirms the superiority of the titles made in Germany compared to the great American giants. This series, in fact, like most of those in German has the ability to be innovative, engaging and to have an original and extremely well -customary plot. Lena lives completely isolated in a highly protected house with the two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat, they go to the bathroom and sleep at precise times. As soon as he enters the room, they put themselves in line to show their hands. They do everything he wants, but then the woman manages to escape and after an almost lethal car accident, she is hospitalized with Hannah. My favorite, taken from the novel of the same name by Romy Hausman, begins where traditional thrillers end: with an act of redemption. But the true nature of this nightmare emerges only with the arrival of the parents of Lena in the hospital the same evening. Together they desperately sought their daughter who disappeared for almost thirteen years. A series that makes you think and holds with the breath suspended from start to finish, unmissable.

The review of my favorite

Dark

And how not to mention Dark, perhaps one of the most ambitious and beautiful serial projects of all time. This series, created by Baran Bora Odar and Jantje from Friese is a true masterpiece and a title capable of keeping glued to the screen from the first to the last episode. Perhaps one of the most complicated series ever, to understand it, in fact, you have to be many careful and grasp every little detail, but the result is truly extraordinary. Dark is a science fiction thriller based on the so -called principle of self -consistency where while moving over time, the characters are unable to modify their destiny in a past that thus becomes unchangeable.

The best Netflix series to always see at least once in a lifetime

1899

Let’s move on to a Netfix jewel born from the same creators of Dark And, unfortunately, cancel after his first season: 1899. This series, always of science fiction thriller genre, is a real and pripria wonder and a project that deserves to be seen even if composed of only one season. 1899. A steamer full of migrants heads west leaving the old continent behind him. Passengers, coming from different European nations, have hopes and dreams in common for the new century and for their future abroad. The crossing, however, undergoes an unexpected turn with the sighting on the high seas of another ship of migrants drifting. What will find on board will transform their journey to the promised land into a terrifying nightmare. Don’t make the mistake of making you run away this series.

The review of 1899

Cassandra

Among the most recent German series there is one that has captured our attention even before going out and then confirmed, after its debut, an intriguing thriller, original and very well done. Despite having a rather marked horror vein – which could disturb a more sensitive spectator – Cassandra is a series that knows how to keep the viewer glued to the screen and knows how to reflect on highly topical issues thanks to a deep gaze on the world, on technology and human indole and its limits. The story is that of a family that moves to the first German smart home. The Cassandra virtual assistant awakens from a sleep that lasted decades. Developed in the 70s to take care of a family and left out of service since the death of the previous tenants, Cassandra now feels he has a second chance. Believing that he is much more than a fairy who keeps everything in order, Cassandra soon considers himself part of the family and does everything possible not to be marginalized again … by any means available.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Paradise (Film)

And even if in this article we are talking about TV series, it seemed right to insert one of the latest German films by Netflix who made the difference: Paraadise. This thriller has confirmed our theory that the German plots are able to take that step more than the American or Italian ones that always move on the same tracks, telling a fascinating story where in the imaginary future, the years of their life can be bought or sold. Elena and Max have an almost perfect life. But when the couple is faced with unexpected insurance compensation requests that cannot pay, everything changes in an instant: to weld the debts, Elena (Marlene Tanzcik) must “pay” 40 years of her life. Robbed of a future together, the two must deal with what remains of their existence. Max (Kostja Ullmann), who works for Aeon, does everything to recover Elena’s lost years. But nothing will be more as before.

The review of Paradise