The best Netflix series to watch this weekend (and the only film to avoid)

A new weekend is coming and our usual appointment with serial advice is back. What are the best series on Netflix not to be missed this weekend of 24-26 April 2026? Many and for all tastes from animated series to comedies. But there is only one title to avoid and now we will explain why.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Running Point, if you want lightness and a worry-free vision

It returned just this week on Netflix with its second season but the advice – if you have never seen it – is to catch up on its first season. Yes, because “Running Point”, a comedy series starring Kate Hudson, is a real breath of lightness, light-heartedness and irony. The perfect title for those who don’t want to think in front of the TV. A delight.

Running Point 2: the review

Stranger Things: Stories from 1985, if you are a fan of the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi series

If you miss the Stranger Things universe and are a fan of this sci-fi world created by the Duffer brothers, you can’t miss the animated series “Stranger Things: Stories from 1985”. In the winter of 1985, snow covers the city and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max have returned to a normal life of D&D, snowball fights and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Does it come from the Upside Down, from the depths of Hawkins’ laboratory, or from somewhere else entirely?

Stranger Things: Stories from 1985, the review

Avoid “Apex”, because it is a total disappointment

Among the Netflix news this week is the film “Apex” starring Charlize Theron. On the surface it’s a captivating title: a story of survival set among the fascinating, uncontaminated landscapes of Australia. But this film is perhaps one of Netflix’s most disappointing. Extremely violent, slow, with little dialogue and a rather sparse plot, this survival genre feature film is absolutely not worth it, despite the presence of Charlize Theron who, however, is not enough.

Why not see Apex on Netflix: the review