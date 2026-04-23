The best Netflix series with very short episodes (from 20 to 30 minutes)

Are there Netflix series with episodes of only 20 or 30 minutes? Of course yes. On Netflix there are many series, each more beautiful than the other, with very short episodes that can be watched even by those who have little time available. In the frenetic society in which we live, having free time is a luxury, let alone carving out, among the many commitments, hobbies, affections, hours to watch an entire TV series.

For all those who have little time available but don’t want to give up a journey into imaginary worlds, here are the best series with episodes of just twenty to forty minutes to watch on Netflix.

Some of them are the flagship titles of the streaming platform and, sometimes, it is precisely the brevity that gives these stories that quid which makes them perfect in their essence and also ideal for a nice respectable binge-watching.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Russian Doll

We couldn’t help but start with “Russian Doll”, a series sui generis whose genius cannot be ignored. Born from the mind of Natasha Lyonne, this series, sometimes autobiographical and sometimes crazy, transports you into a dreamlike and psychedelic atmosphere where reality mixes with imagination and where the characters take an introspective journey to overcome their traumas and discover all the beauty of life even in the mistakes and pain that this, at times, can cause.

The Russian Doll 1 review

The review of Russian Doll 2

Running Point

It is a series starring Kate Hudson that is light, funny and ready to glue you to the screen. The perfect title not only for those who love brevity but also for those looking for a bit of healthy lightheartedness without ever giving up substance. “Running Point”, with two seasons already under its belt, is a delightful series that tells the story of Isla Gordon, a woman who is catapulted into the head of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team and must learn to be respected in a chauvinist and complicated world.

A gem of the comedy genre.

The Running Point review

Nobody Wants This

If, however, you are looking for a romantic series then “Nobody Wants This” is the right choice for you. Very short episodes: 20 to 30 minutes maximum and a plot that revolves around the love story between a cynical podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a gentleman rabbi (Adam Brody). How will it end between the two? Get ready for a good dose of romance.

Nobody Wants This 1: review

Nobody Wants This 2: review

One Piece: the anime

“One Piece” is the perfect series to rediscover on Netflix both for those who loved this story born from the genius of Eiichirō Oda, and for those who fell in love with this story after watching the Netflix live action series. It has episodes lasting 20 minutes each and is an incredible journey full of life lessons, adventures and emotions. A series that all children should see (but also adults).

Because the success of One Piece is much more than a current fad

Tear along the edges

Among the most beautiful series with episodes of just 20 minutes is “Tear along the edges”, the animated series set in the Zerocalcare universe populated by its beloved characters Zero, Armadillo, Sarah, Secco and Giulia. Zerocalcare is a young cartoonist with a strong social conscience represented by a talking armadillo that only he can see. After losing sight of his friend Giulia for longer than usual, Zero decides to solve the mystery and find out where she ended up. Life is like a template that needs to be torn along the edges, but sometimes we just get something wrong and from then on it becomes more and more difficult to get a decent shape.

Every now and then we detach pieces that we should have kept, but if we keep our loved ones close and do not betray them, existence somehow finds its own meaning even if not with the features we had dreamed of. And those missing fragments that we lose along the way remind us that we must never stop trying to accept ourselves as we are.

The review of Tear Along the Edges

This world won’t make me bad

Another Zerocalcare series with episodes of only 20 minutes is “This world won’t make me bad”. An old friend returns to the neighborhood after several years of absence and struggles to recognize the world he grew up in. Zerocalcare would like to do something for him but realizes that it is not able to help him feel at home again and make the right choice to find his place in the world.

In this world it won’t make me bad, the narrative world, the unique language and the historical and unmistakable characters of the Zerocalcare universe will return. A new, very central character is added to Zero, Sarah, Secco, the Armadillo, the inevitable conscience of Zero, also dubbed this time by the unmistakable voice of Valerio Mastandrea.

This world won’t make me bad, the review

Emily in Paris

“Emily in Paris” is the perfect series for those looking for lightness, romance and very short episodes on Netflix to finish in a short time. The series with Lily Collins as an American in Paris is a Netflix gem, a fresh, captivating, fascinating series and a real breath of positivity. Furthermore, a non-negligible aspect, this series all has episodes of approximately 30 minutes in length. Better than that?

Emily in Paris 3, the review

BoJack Horseman

How not to include “BoJack Horseman” among the best Netflix series with short episodes. This animated series, where the world is made up of characters who are half human beings and half animals, pushes us to such a profound internal reading of the self that it provokes such strong emotions that before starting to watch it one should be psychologically ready to “come face to face with one’s demons”.

We laugh, we cry, we reflect, we learn to know each other better. “BoJack Horseman” is a must-seen in the serial world and a title that everyone should see at least once in their life.

The best animated series on Netflix

The 7 lives of Léa

Let’s now move on to “The 7 ways of Léa” a French series, with slightly longer episodes but which do not exceed 40 minutes, which has something in common with “Russian Doll”, time travel. In this story, a teenage girl in the midst of an existential crisis finds herself traveling back in time and taking on the role of her young mother, her father and other characters involved in a mysterious past. An apparently simple but psychologically deep and complex story capable of entertaining and keeping you glued to the screen. A real Netflix surprise with short episodes to enjoy all at once.

The review of The 7 Lives of Léa

Love, Death & Robots

Let’s move on to one of the most loved anthology series by the Netflix public: “Love, Death & Robots”, an innovative format where the episodes vary from 10 to 30 minutes and imagine the future of humanity by telling stories bordering on horror and dystopian. Each episode allows you to take a short but intense journey and makes you reflect on contemporary society and its limits.

The best episodes of all seasons of Love, Death & Robots

Rick & Morty

Are you looking for a light, sarcastic, deep animated series with episodes of just 20 minutes? Then you can only choose “Rick & Morty”, the Netflix title born from the animated parody of “Back to the Future”, created by Roiland for the Channel 101 short film festival. The story? Rick, a sociopathic scientist, and his nephew Morty, a teenager, find themselves involved in bizarre adventures in unknown places of the universe, in contact with realities beyond their imagination.

Big Mistakes

It has episodes from 31 to 37 minutes and is a very recent dark comedy born from the mind of the Emmy winner Dan Levy. A mix of comedy, thriller and crime,”Big Mistakes” tells of how two brothers find themselves accidentally involved in the world of organized crime.

No Good Deed

Episodes from 30 to 39 minutes. “No Good Deed” is a comedy starring Lisa Kudrow. The series is about the ups and downs of finding a safe, happy home and the limits we are willing to go to to protect ourselves and our loved ones.