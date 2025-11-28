The best TV series on Netflix this weekend (besides Stranger Things)

The last weekend of November is coming, the cold has arrived, Christmas is approaching and we increasingly want to stay at home, under the covers, to watch a good film or a good TV series. So here is some advice on the best films and the most exciting TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend from 28 to 30 November 2025 (and it’s not just “Stranger Things 5”).

Obviously: Stranger Things 5 ​​- Volume 1

The highly anticipated last chapter of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix. The first four episodes of the fifth season of the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi series have made their debut on the streaming platform and not watching them is literally impossible.

A series finale that arrives three years after the previous season and is ready to glue everyone to the screen.

For those looking for a good thriller series (and haven’t seen it yet): “The Beast in Me”

Those looking for a good thriller series can opt for “The Beast in Me” (if they haven’t seen it yet).

After the tragic death of her son, acclaimed writer Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) retreats from public life. But he unexpectedly finds the perfect subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famous real estate tycoon who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Both horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively seeking the truth.

For those who love sport and adrenaline-pumping challenges: “Final Draft”

If you love sports reality shows, strength, strategy and endurance competitions, are a fan of Physical and want to follow a challenge between incredible athletes, you can’t miss “Final Draft”, the first Japanese series of survival with former professional athletes.

This game will glue you to the screen by giving a wonderful lesson in life, as well as sport. A true source of inspiration for all those who love to push themselves beyond their limits, train and experience the adrenaline that only competitive spirit can give.

For those who love survival games (Squid Game style): “Last Samurai Standing”

We stay in Japan with “Last Samurai Standing”, a survival series that is very reminiscent of Squid Game but with samurai as protagonists.

In post-samurai-era Japan in 1878, 292 fallen samurai are drawn into a game of survival where the last one standing will win 100 billion yen.

For those who want a touching (and beautiful) film: “Train Dreams”

If you haven’t seen it yet, there is a new poignant and wonderful film on Netflix: “Train Dreams”. Based on the popular story by Denis Johnson, “Train Dreams” is a moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a lumberjack and railroad worker whose life reveals unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 1900s.

