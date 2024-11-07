The biggest flops of the tech world: 9 products and devices among the worst ever

Even tech giants can make mistakes. From the desire to innovate and anticipate the future, ambitious projects often arise that promise to change the world or improve the daily lives of millions of people. But the final result does not always live up to expectations. On the contrary, some of these projects turn into real “IT nightmares”, so much so that they fall under the among the biggest flops in the tech world. In this article, we take a closer look 8 products and technological devices among the worst ever: from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7, up to the questionable “butterfly” keyboard of MacBooks, passing through Microsoft’s Windows Phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The first on the list is the Galaxy Note 7. Launched in 2016, Samsung’s smartphone was acclaimed for its innovative design and top-notch performance. However, shortly after release, reports of battery explosions started. Samsung attempted to stem the crisis with a recall and distribution of replacement devices, which however continued to present the same problems. After a ban on flights and terrible media coverage, the company decided to Retire the Note 7 completely and freeze the phones in circulation with a software update.

Windows Phone

Windows Phone. Credit: Nokia.



Among the most important technological failures in history we cannot fail to mention the project Windows Phonewhose operating system was characterized by the flashy user interface embellished with the so-called “Live Tiles” (i.e. dynamic boxes linked to the installed apps), was launched by Microsoft with great expectations. Too bad, however, he was unable to convince the developers, who would not feed his ecosystem with dedicated applications. The same acquisition as Nokia (costing 7.2 billion) and which was designed to relaunch the Windows Phone project, turned out to be a colossal disaster. Microsoft was forced to write down its investment and lay off thousands of its employees. Even Bill Gates (co-founder of the Redmond giant) declared that the failure of Windows Phone to establish itself in the mobile sector should be considered its «biggest mistake ever».

Google Glass

Google Glass. Credit: Ted Eytan, CC BY–SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The Google Glassannounced by Google in 2012, aimed to revolutionize augmented reality. Smart glasses allowed you to take photos, record videos and access real-time information, but concerns about privacy and aesthetics made the device unpopular. Soon, Glass wearers were derided as “glassholes” and the project was discontinued for consumers, remaining active only for business applications.

Google+

Google Plus.



Google+Google’s social network, was another significant failure. Designed as an alternative to Facebook, Google+ has failed to gain an active and engaged user base. For years, the company tried to integrate it with its other services to encourage users, but the experiment proved futile. Google+ was definitively closed in 2018, due to a data breach that further undermined user trust and effectively gave the Mountain View social network the “coup de grace”.

Apple AirPower

Apple AirPower. Credit: Apple.



Even Apple is not immune to errors, andAirPower it clearly demonstrates it. Announced in 2017 as the wireless charger capable of simultaneously charging iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, the product encountered insurmountable technical difficulties which, in fact, forced Apple to cancel the project, which never made it to the shelves of electronics stores.

MacBook butterfly mechanism

MacBook butterfly mechanism. Credit: iFixit.



Also the MacBook butterfly mechanismfirst introduced in the 2015 12-inch MacBook and eventually used in the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, is another example of a technology flop. This mechanism, designed to allow for a thinner design, significantly reduced key travel and increased noise; even worse, it proved to be unreliable: even a small amount of dust could compromise its functioning, forcing users to change the entire keyboard of their laptop! After years of criticism, Apple has returned to a more “traditional” mechanism, what is called “scissors”.

Apple Newtons

Apple Newtons. Credit: Apple.



The May 29, 1992 it was a memorable date for Apple: it was launched on Newtona sort of handheld for professionals, which promised advanced features such as handwriting and voice recognition. The idea was conceptually interesting, it’s a shame that the product was strongly desired by John Sculley (the CEO who killed Steve Jobs by his own company a few years earlier) turned out to be a colossal fiasco right from its presentation, during which it didn’t turn on due to flat batteries. Despite the release of seven improved versions, the project was unsuccessful and was canceled (coincidentally) by Jobs himself upon his return to Apple in 1998.

3D TV

3D TV. Credit: Mitsubishi.



If you have been enticed by the marketing of the manufacturers of 3D TVyou probably already know how much these represented another tech flop. The idea of ​​wearing 3D glasses to watch television proved unattractive, and as time went on, companies gradually abandoned 3D, instead focusing on technologies such as HDR, which improve the viewing experience without the need to wear uncomfortable accessories.