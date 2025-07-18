The birth of a new planetary system around Hops-315 is observed for the first time: what we know

Image of the new stellar system in Hops–315 formation. The image was obtained by combining the data of the James Webb telescope with those of the Alma RadioTelescope.

Credits: Alma (Eso/Naoj/nrao)/m. McClure et al.



An international astronomer team managed to observe For the first time In history the first moments of Training of a new system of planets Around the Stella Hops-315about 1300 years-light from the earth in the direction of the constellation of Orion. Hops-315 is one protostellaor a very young star, some hundreds of thousands of yearsat the beginning of its cosmic history. Using the data of the James Webb Space Telescope and Telescope Radio Alma On the Chilean Andes, the astronomers managed to find the “seeds” from which one is forming New generation of planetsin the form of hot minerals in solidificationroughly at a distance from the star comparable with that of the band of asteroids from the sun (about 300/400 million km). This discovery marks the first time a planetary system is identified in a phase so early of his formation and provides us with a shining example of how our Solar System had to appear at the time of his formation, when our planet was nothing more than an agglomeration of cosmic stones.

What the images of the new planetary system around Hops-315 show

The image on the head of the article was obtained by combining the data of the space telescope James Webbsensitive to the infrared wavelengths, and the radio telescope Almaon the Chilean Andes, instead sensitive to the millimeter wavelengths. The image shows the center La protostella hops-315a star of about 100,000 years that in his early stages of lifejust like humans, behaves very much turbulent. It is possible to notice how from the central star they radiate winds and jets of particles extremely energy, mostly direct perpendicularly to the protoplanetary disc in formation. The latter is made up of remains of the material from which the star was formed and represents the raw material of the nascent planetary system. THE colors In the images they were artificially assignedI to distinguish the different components observed with the James Webb and Alma, since our eyes cannot see neither the infrared nor the millimetric. In orange Let’s see the distribution of the carbon monoxidewhich moves away from the star in the form of a windfall -shaped particle wind. In blue Let’s see a tight Silicon monoxide jetalso radiated by the star. Around the star there is also a disk of silicon monoxide in a gaseous form that is however condensing in silicate mineralsor the early stages of the planetary formation.

The importance of the discovery of the new planetary system

Although it is not the first time that astronomers observe a protoplanetary album, so far it has always been systems in an advanced state of training, in which it was possible to identify babies massive mass planets similar to Jupiter. This image, on the other hand, represents a sort of cosmic “gender reveal”, because it reveals the existence of a world to the world planet in formation. The image shows the very first phases of a planet’s life, when it is nothing but a mass of Silicate minerals in condensation who will then bind themselves to them to form a planeism of the size of a few km.

Since the Hops-315 star is a sun analogue, we are actually observing a example of how ours had to be Solar system in his very first phases of life. The only information we have on the early stages of the Solar System come from the study of the meteorites, which are nothing more than the remains of the process of formation of the planets. THE meteorites of our sun system are rich in crystal clear minerals that contain Silician monoxide (Sio) and that can condense themselves with the extremely high temperatures that had to be present on the young protoplanetary disc around the sun. All this represented a mere hypothesis for scientists until the images of the James Webb And Di Alma did not show that the theories are correct and that at the beginning of the formation of planetary systems it is present of silicon oxide in the gaseous state that solidifies to form the seeds of the planets.