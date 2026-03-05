The Boys 5, the official trailer for the final season has been revealed

Prime Video has released the highly anticipated official trailer for The Boys 5. At the Comic Con Experience in Brazil last December, the release date and teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys were revealed. Shortly after the debut of The Boys 4 on Prime Video, Eric Kripke, the creator of the super TV series inspired by the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, wanted to clarify one thing officially: The Boys 5 will be there, and it will be the last season.

The announcement came with a post on social media.

Eric Kripke announcement: The Boys 5 is the final season

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

The plot of The Boys 5

In the fifth and final season, Homelander dominates the world, completely at the mercy of his irrational and self-centered whims. Hughie, Breastmilk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “freedom camp”. Annie struggles to organize a resistance against the overwhelming force of the Supers. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe out all Supers from the face of the earth, he will unleash a series of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. The big moment has arrived, folks. Something big is about to happen.

Recall that the creators of the series advised not to miss Gen V 2 to understand the final season of The Boys.

How Gen V 2 ends

When will The Boys 5 come out?

The Boys 5 will be released on Prime Video starting from Wednesday 8 April 2026 with two episodes out of 8 total, followed by a new episode every week, culminating in the unforgettable and epic series finale on 20 May 2026.

