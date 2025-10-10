The Buccaneers 3 will be there: Apple TV+ renews the costume dramedy series for a new season

Two months after the release of the second season finale, Apple TV+ has announced the renewal for the third season of The Buccaneers, the costume dramedy series produced by The Forge and inspired by the unfinished novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton.

“We couldn’t be happier to lace up our corsets, put on our ball gowns and run breathlessly over the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what exciting adventures our beloved Buccaneers will have,” said series creator Katherine Jakeaways commenting on the official confirmation that there will be The Buccaneers 3.

The Buccaneers season 1 review

The Buccaneers 2 review

What The Buccaneers is about

In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls crash into stark 1870s London, setting hearts aflutter and sparking an Anglo-American culture clash. Season two saw these turbulent Americans dealing with love, heartbreak, motherhood, jealousy and the full force of the English legal system. In season three, our Buccaneers are fighting back. And they do it together. When they arrived in England, they were all experiencing their first love. Now they are looking for the love of their life. And with an enigmatic new duke at the helm, Tintagel too is facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls had rocked the boat, this new wayward duke is about to sink it.

The second season of The Buccaneers starred Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Emmy nominee Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Greg Wise and Jacob Ifan.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, the second season was directed by BAFTA Award winner William McGregor, DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick and Charlie Manton. Jakeways and Emmy winner Beth Willis serve as executive producers, while Joe Innes joins the team as executive producer on season three. The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.

When The Buccaneers 3 comes out

Given the time that has passed between the first and second seasons, it can be assumed that The Buccaneers 3 will be released on Apple TV+ in 2027.