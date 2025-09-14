The cod wars: Iceland and Kingdom United with short irons for the right of fishing

What are called “cod wars” are Three diplomatic conflictsfor a short time not degenerated in military clashes, developed between Iceland and the United Kingdom for the Right of fishing in the water of the northern Atlantic. The clashes took place in the years 1958-61; 1972-73; 1975-76. In all three cases the cause was the unilateral extension, by the Icelandic authorities, of limit of their exclusive economic area (in which the fishing boats of the other countries could not enter); All three times the United Kingdom did not recognize the decision and protected its fishing boats with military ships, but was forced to yielding from the pressure of the United States. Iceland, despite being a small town, had a fundamental card on its side: threaten to get out of NATO and move on to the alliance with the Soviet Union. All three The cod warsTherefore, they ended in favor of Iceland.

The premises of the cod wars: the principle of the “cannon coup”

The “cod wars” have ancient roots: already in the medieval and modern age between Great Britain and Iceland (part of the Kingdom of Denmark) some contrasts arose for the control of the Atlantic Ocean sector located between the two islands, in which the fishing ships of both countries were present, which mainly supplied with cod. At the time there were no international treaties on navigation law, but the custom wanted each state to exploit exclusively An area of ​​3 nautical milesthat is, 5.5 km, from the coast. The states, according to the principle developed in the 17th century by the Dutch jurist Cornelis van bynkershoekthey had an exclusive right on the band that can be reached by a cannon shot shot by the shore. All the rest of the waters was considered open sea: whoever could cross it, fish and exploit their resources.

Cornelis Van Bynkershoek; Via Wikimedia Commons



The principle of cannon blow became obsolete at the end of the nineteenth centurybecause the spread of steam ships and the evolution of technology made it easier to fish far from the coast. Consequently, conflicts for the right of fishing arose in different areas of the world. Even between the United Kingdom and Denmark tensions developed, but in 1901 the two countries signed an agreement lasting 50 years, which confirmed the principle according to which the exclusive area of ​​each country was extended only three miles. The treaty was in favor of the British, who could continue to fish up to a few kilometers from the coasts of Iceland.

The independence of Iceland and the First Cod War: 1958-61

Iceland made itself Independent in 1944 and seven years later, when the 1901 agreement expired, did not renew it, unilaterally extending the territorial waters a 4 nautical miles, that is 7.4 km.

Iceland and the different bands of the exclusive economic area: Celeste 4mn; turquoise 12mn; blue 50mn; dark blue 200 mn; Via Wikimedia Commons



The context was favorable: the application of the cannon coup principle was now difficult to be all over the world and between the 1950s and 1960s were signed some international treaties on the law of the seas. Iceland was not satisfied with the 4 miles provided and in 1958 the Reykjavik Parliament approved a law that unilaterally extended the exclusive fishing area a 12 miles, that is 22 km. The country could afford to challenge the British thanks to the changes in international strength relationships and, in particular, at the beginning of the Cold War. Iceland, like the United Kingdom, was a NATO member country and had great strategic relevance because the bases located on its territoryoccupied by US soldiers, allowed to control access to the Northern Atlantic. Iceland could therefore threaten to close the bases, if not to go directly to the alliance with the Soviet Union. In addition, the United Kingdom, which was rapidly losing its empire, had less international political weight than the past.

English ship and Icelandic patrol in 1958



The London government, in any case, did not accept the unilateral extension In the exclusive area and British fishing boats continued to fish in the “prohibited” area, protected by wars ships. However, when Iceland threatened to get out of NATO, the United States inserted themselves in the dispute with the role of mediators and in fact imposed on the United Kingdom of accept the Icelandic decision: An agreement from 1961 recognized the exclusive area of ​​12 miles, while guaranteeing the British was a limited fishing right inside.

The second cod war: 1972-1973

The agreement remained in force until 1972, when the Icelandic government unilaterally decided to extend territorial waters up to 50 miles from the coast, that is 93 km. Also in this case, the United Kingdom did not accept the decision, which was also contested by the other NATO countries and even by some states of the Warsaw Pact. British fishing boats continued to fish in the area declared exclusively by the Reykjavik authorities, but the Icelandic Coast Guard He intervened several times, cutting the nets of the ships. The United Kingdom sent military units to protect the fishing boats.

Networks cutting method (Credit Kjallakr via Wikimedia Commons)



Armed clashes were not occurred, but An Icelandic man lost his life In an accident caused by the collision between two ships. The tension increased and the hypothesis that Iceland abandoned NATO became a concrete possibility. With the mediation of the alliance, however, In November 1973 the conflict He finished: the United Kingdom accepted the extension of the Icelandic exclusive area, retaining the right to fish up to 130,000 tons of fish inside.

The third cod war between Iceland and the United Kingdom: 1975-76

The agreement remained in force only until 1975, when the Icelandic government decided again to extend the limit of the exclusive area, bringing it to Ben 200 nautical miles (370km) from the coast. In this way, the Icelandic fishermen could have exploited the most fishy waters.

The United Kingdom, also this time, did not accept the decision and repeated the scenes from previous years: The Icelandic Coast Guard intervened to cut the networks of the British fishing boats, disadvantaged and collisions occurred, the English military navy deployed some military units, the Reykjavik authorities threatened to close the bases of NATO on the island. However, unlike what had happened in the two previous conflicts, during the “third war” Iceland decided to completely end the diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom.

Collision between the HMS Scilla and the Icelandic patrol Odinn (Wikimedia Commons)



In June 1976, thanks to the mediation of NATO, a new agreement was found, favorable, like the previous ones, to the Icelandic: the exclusive area of ​​200 miles it was recognizedbut the British preserved a limited fishing right.

After 1976 there were no other “cod wars” and the 200 mile principle was recognized internationally. In 1982 many countries, including the United Kingdom and Iceland, signed the Montego Convention Bayin force since 1994, according to which the exclusive economic area of ​​each country extends for 200 miles from the coast.