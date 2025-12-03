The “cold supermoon” arrives in the sky on December 5: what time and how to see the last full moon of 2025

Celestial position of the Moon in the Italian skies at the moment of full illumination at 00:14 on 5 December. Credits: Stellarium.



The December 5, 2025 the cold winter nights close to the Immaculate Conception will be illuminated by the third and last “supermoon” of 2025. In this case, the fullness phase will occur at 00:14 on December 5th, just 12 hours away from the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth which will take place at 12:06 on December 4th at 356,962 km. There “cold supermoon” it will in fact be the last full Moon of 2025, closing the year with our natural satellite which will be the 7.9% larger and the 15% brighter of a normal Full Moon. The Moon will be visible as full for about 3 days, from the day before to the day after the 100% illumination phase, so there will be plenty of time to enjoy this show, even to the naked eye from all over Italy. Let’s remember that “supermoon” is a journalistic term, not an astronomical one, they occur when the full moon phase occurs near the satellite’s perigee.

How to observe the “cold supermoon” in the sky on December 5 and at what time

The observation of the “cold supermoon” is not barred to anyone. In fact, it is not necessary to have any tools as it is perfectly visible to the naked eye. What will be difficult to observe is the difference in angular dimensions with a normal full Moon, given that in this case our natural satellite will be “only” the 7.9% larger and the 15% brighter of a normal Full Moon. You will only be able to notice the difference by comparing two photos of the Moon taken from the same place and at the same height as the satellite above the horizon.

The exact moment of maximum illumination of the Moon, the full Moon phase, will occur on Friday 5 December 2025 at 00:14 Italian time. At that time the Moon will be very high in the sky, at 74 degrees above the southern horizon, between the constellations of Taurus and Perseus. While this is technically when it should appear brightest, the view will certainly be at its most spectacular when the Moon is close to the horizon, i.e. around 5pm when it rises on the east/northeast horizon, and at 6am when it is about to set on the west/northwest horizon.

What is special about the “cold supermoon” and why it is called that

The “cold supermoon” is worth keeping an eye on for two reasons: it is the last full Moon of the year and the last of three consecutive “supermoons” that close 2025. It will be the slightly less spectacular than the “supermoon” of November, since if in November the minimum Earth-Moon distance was 356,833 km, in December it will only be 100 km further away, 356,962 km.

The origin of the name “cold supermoon” is to be found in the names that Native Americans gave to the full Moons of each month. This tradition is reported in the Old Farmer’s Almanacc which reports how the full Moon in December is defined as a “cold” Moon (Mohawks) due to the harsh winter climate. It is also known as Moon of the Long Night (Mohican) because it rises during the longest nights of the year, near the winter solstice, and remains above the horizon for a prolonged period.